Japan’s Sugar Butter Sand Tree cookie by Tokyo Banana to be sold in Singapore at Orchard kiosk

The famous Tokyo Banana sponge cake is probably the first thing that comes to mind when Japanese tidbits are part of your shopping agenda, but one underrated item that you shouldn’t gloss over is the Sugar Butter Tree cookie. Unbeknownst to many, this cookie is also a creation by the Tokyo Banana company. If you missed your chance to try it in Japan and don’t have an upcoming trip planned, worry not, because Sugar Butter Tree will soon be sold in Singapore at a kiosk in Orchard. (And if you are planning a trip to Japan, check out the affordable new Singapore-Osaka route by Japanese airline Peach Aviation, where prices start from just $164)

Sugar Butter Tree is what the Japanese call a “sand cookie” – where two biscuit pieces sandwich a creamy filling. The biscuits here are partially made using cereal grains, giving them a light and crispy texture, while a coating of browned butter makes them extra fragrant.

The cream filling in the middle originally comes in a white chocolate flavour, but from time to time you’ll also be able to find special versions with pistachio chocolate, burnt caramel, and milky cheese chocolate.

Photograph: Sugar Butter Sand Tree

The brand also has an ongoing collaboration with French cartoon character franchise Gaspard et Lisa (also known as Gaspard and Lisa), where the snack packaging gets a cute twist and the cookies themselves also come with prints of the dog besties. This collab features a special strawberry flavour, with pretty pink wrappers to match.

Prices of Sugar Butter Sand Tree in Singapore versus Japan

Photograph: Sugar Butter Sand Tree

We hear that the Sugar Butter Tree cookies will be priced at $11 for seven pieces, and $21 for 14 pieces. In contrast, Japan prices them at JPY572 (~S$5) and JPY1,134 (~S$10) respectively – so you’ll more or less be forking out double for what you typically would. But hey, we reckon it wouldn’t hurt to treat yourself, since this is a rare chance to munch on these in Singapore.

It is unclear as to whether any special collaboration items will be up for grabs here, but one thing we do know is that the Sugar Butter Sand Tree Almond Chocolate – a bite-sized version of the OG – will be up for purchase. This will be priced at $24 for a box.

Where to buy Sugar Butter Tree cookies in Singapore

Now that you’re all geared up for some serious snacking, we don’t mean to burst your bubble, but the Sugar Butter Tree kiosk unfortunately won’t be a permanent one; It’s part of a limited-time pop-up at level B2 of Takashimaya’s Food Hall. The pop-up starts on September 20, but no end date is specified – we’ll update this article with the relevant information once it’s made available. In any case, you’d want to mark your calendar and get in line before stocks fly off the shelves.

READ MORE



We tried the famous Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Singapore – here are our honest thoughts

Review of the new Chateraise dessert buffet at Millenia Walk

Canopy opens a new pet-friendly outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens with views of lush foliage