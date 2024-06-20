Renowned chef Jun Takahashi will be making a return next month for a four-night only omakase dinner at his namesake restaurant in Singapore. So in case you didn’t manage to snag a reservation during his most recent showcase in March, here’s your chance. Titled ‘Natsu No Umi’, the limited-time dining experience will be taking place from July 3 to 6 with two sessions per night.

Takahashi is the man behind the legendary Sushi Takahashi in Ginza, Tokyo, which is notorious for its year-long waitlist of eager diners. Its Singapore branch is helmed by Head Chef Rinto Sasagawa, Takahashi’s trusted protégé who has received eight years of tutelage from the sushi maestro himself.

Budget accordingly, because each ‘Natsu No Umi’ omakase session will set you back a hefty sum of $520 per person. But those who’ve dined under the hand of the master chef will tell you that the experience is worth every penny. The 18-course menu promises some of Japan’s finest ingredients met with expert culinary treatment from Takahashi.

Photograph: Takahashi Singapore / Instagram

Some menu highlights include the Hokkaido Hanasaki crab chawanmushi, Takahashi’s signature Karesansui Zen Garden Platter with daily seasonal picks, the Japanese style Ajillo with hokkigai or surf clams, and fried tachiuo – a Japanese samurai swordfish that’s currently in season and will be exclusively available for this limited-time event.

On top of a luxurious menu, diners can look forward to enjoying their meal in a tranquil, Zen-inspired space designed with Zen philosophy in mind. As the space only seats a maximum of 12 diners per session, reservations are a must.

The restaurant only takes reservations via WhatsApp. You can find out more about Takahashi Singapore here.

