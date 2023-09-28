Rediscover the neighbourhood of Ang Mo Kio through this renewed heritage trail

The National Heritage Board (NHB) has launched a renewed Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail, designed to unearth fresh narratives and unexplored historical aspects of this neighbourhood, which often remain overlooked in conversations. This initiative forms a crucial part of NHB's commitment to preserving and showcasing the distinctive locales within Singapore.

Photograph: Ang Mo Kio Town Council Office building of Ang Mo Kio East Town Council, 1988

Using new research and interviews, the self-guided trail uncovers the neighbourhood's evolution from its origins as a plantation and agricultural land to its present status as a thriving residential community. Lesser-known landmarks are brought into focus, along with narratives shared by long-time residents and workers in those areas.

Photograph: National Archives of Singapore Pig farming at Ang Mo Kio Village, located along Thomson Road, 1962.

Photograph: National Archives of Singapore Queen Elizabeth II on her tour of Ang Mo Kio at Block 710, 1989

The trail will cover 40 heritage sites, featuring 10 heritage markers. Out of those, 13 sites and two markers are new. There are also three additional themed routes that participants can take to explore Ang Mo Kio: Iconic Landmarks – showcasing the iconic buildings and sites of Ang Mo Kio new town, Hidden Heartland Gems – exploring overlooked gems, and Scenic Fringes – revealing another side of the district by exploring its outskirts.

Photograph: National Heritage Board Swee Kow Kuan Temple

Trail participants can venture into the exploration of concealed landmarks, including the Church of Christ the King, Ang Mo Kio's first and sole Catholic church. Additionally, they can discover three temples that trace back to the area's former villages: Gao Lin Gong, Kim Eang Tong, and Leng San Giam. The trail also unveils lesser-known stories, such as a hidden collection of artworks by the Chinese artist Xu Beihong, once housed in Chong Boon Chinese School in Lelong Pah. These artworks were exhibited to raise funds during the Sino-Japanese war when Japan invaded Malaya in 1941. Furthermore, visitors can explore the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, Singapore's largest bird singing and display arena featuring 1,000 cages. This club serves as a gathering place for bird keepers and enthusiasts from all corners of Singapore.

Photograph: National Heritage Board Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club

Limited printed copies of the guide in English are also available at various locations: Asian Civilisations Museum, Cheng San-Seletar Community Club, Teck Ghee Community Club, Kebun Baru Community Club, Yio Chu Kang Community Club, and NHB headquarters at Stamford Court. Alternatively, you can explore more about the Ang Mo Kio trail virtually through this video here, and virtual guide here.

