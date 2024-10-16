Revealed: Top 10 trending travel destinations for Singaporeans in 2025

As the year draws to a close, a lot of us are drifting off into a holiday mood as we anticipate the festive season – and we don’t blame you one bit. If you haven’t already pencilled in a year-end getaway, then you’re probably one of the many Singaporeans looking ahead to plan some trips around the various public holidays in 2025 – four of which happen to be long weekends. And if you’re still not sure on where to visit for your next trip, perhaps you’d want to consider some of the top up-and-coming holiday destinations for Singaporeans in 2025.

Travel company Skyscanner has just released its travel trends report for 2025, and you might just be surprised at the places that people in Singapore have got their eye on. Turns out, it’s not Tokyo or Osaka for once (although cheap Air Japan and Peach Aviation flights do make that hella tempting).

Instead, the most popular ones seem to be in China with Lijiang in Yunnan leading the pack at #1, followed closely by Chongqing (#3) and Hangzhou (#7). Thessaloniki in Greece comes in second place, and Okinawa – the only Japanese destination in the list – scores fifth.

Top trending travel destinations for Singaporeans in 2025:

Lijiang, China Thessaloniki, Greece Chongqing, China Tromsø, Norway Okinawa, Japan Rovaniemi, Finland Hangzhou, China Daegu, South Korea Paro, Bhutan Innsbruck, Austria

Do note that these results are based on increases in flight searches across six months in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 – which does not necessarily equate to actual bookings made. However, the fact that there has been up to a 410 percent increase in searches for these locations does point to a certain level of interest.

Travel trends in 2025 for Singapore travellers

As part of the same report, Skyscanner reveals that some of the upcoming vacation trends for Singaporeans in 2025 include travelling for a much-needed ‘reset’, where 77 percent believe that overseas trips are essential for mental wellness.

Interestingly, close to 60 percent of Singapore travellers are keen to travel to places featured in the video games they play.

And if you’re looking to escape the crowds, perhaps you might want to skip sakura season in favour of a quieter time of the year, because 65 percent of those surveyed do plan on travelling specifically to admire cherry blossoms. Autumn is also a hot pick.

According to Skyscanner, some of the biggest factors for Singaporeans in deciding on a holiday destination include the food (75 percent), attractions (65 percent), and weather (62 percent), with shopping and trying local food being some of the most popular activities. And while travellers from Singapore do like to seek out cost-savvy options for flights, a significant majority are still looking to travel at the same frequency, if not more, in 2025 compared to 2024 despite the economic landscape.

Check out Skyscanner Singapore’s full report on travel trends in Singapore for 2025.

