‘Self Assembly Stool’ by Space Available made from recycled plastic launches at Dover Street Market Singapore

The future of plastic recycling is not bleak, thanks to initiatives such as the one Space Available is leading. Based in Bali and co-founded by Daniel Mitchell, Space Available is not your average design studio. In hopes to create a circular future, these artists, designers, scientists and environmentalists that make up the team are taking plastics into their own hands and giving them new life through out-of-the-box ways. It is truly a “radical recycling of waste”, as they call it. I mean, designer-esque furniture crafted from bottle caps and shampoo bottles? We want in.

Photograph: Mingli Seet Space Available team at Dover Street Market Singapore

This February, Space Available has entered our shores by collaborating with Dover Street Market Singapore to produce 12 ‘Self Assembly Stools’ that will be available in a limited edition colourway of black and white.

Photograph: Space Available (Left) Dover Street Market Singapore 'Self Assembly Stool' in exclusive colourway (Right) T-shirt merchandise

Head down to test out these “plastic” stools in person, and check out the installation displaying stools made by participants during their hands-on workshop organised by Dover Street Market Singapore. There will also be a range of ethically-made merchandise up for purchase – think hand-stitched T-shirts, plant-dyed shirts, work pants, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPACE AVAILABLE (@space_available_)

For more information on the collaboration, visit here.

