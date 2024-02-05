Singapore Cable Car celebrates 50th anniversary with Pokémon-themed cars and free rides for seniors

In celebration of Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary, Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) is offering free rides for Singaporean seniors (aged 60 and above) every Tuesday throughout February and March, 2024. What’s more – the cable cars during this period of time will be adorned with birthday-themed Pokémons.

“Embracing our 50th anniversary milestone, we are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with our seniors, who have been with us right from the start, to create beautiful new memories with the Singapore Cable Car all over again,” says Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director of MFLG.

To qualify for the free ride, all senior citizens will have to do is present a valid ID. They will also be entitled to a $5 F&B voucher that can be used across all F&B establishments by MFLG, valid with a minimum spend of $10 on the same day.

Accompanying caregivers are not left out either – MFLG will be offering a $5 Mount Faber Line round-trip ticket for up to two caregivers per senior on the same day. Similarly, they will also receive the complimentary $5 F&B voucher.

For other Singaporeans, enjoy a 50% discount for the Cable Car Sky Pass (round trip) at MFLG’s ticketing counters or online store from February 10 to 24, 2024.

Photograph: Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG)

This Pokémon instalment will also be MFLG's third and last edition, featuring 67 cabins adorned with adorable birthday-themed Pokémon designs, until April 30, 2024. Some of the featured Pokémons include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax. There will also be a Pokémon feature wall at the Sentosa cable car station.

Photograph: Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG)

To round off the experience, don’t forget to redeem your free ice cream at the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop @ Mount Faber Peak or Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop @ Imbiah Lookout. Simply snap a photo of yourself in one of the Pokémon cable car cabins and uploading it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SGCableCar50 and tag @MountFaberLeisure. This is limited to one redemption per visitor, while stocks last.

To find out more about the free riders for Singaporean seniors, visit here.

For more information on the 50th anniversary event, visit here.

