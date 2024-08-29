Asia Pacific’s best pizzeria, The Pizza Bar on 38th, is holding a pop-up in Singapore this October

It should be clear by now that Singaporeans’ love for pizzas isn’t fizzling out anytime soon, what with the recent buzz around the opening of chef Antonio Miscellaneo’s Casa Vostra at Raffles City, and the many other pizza restaurants that have sprung up of late. Come this October, another world-famous pizzeria will be making an appearance in Singapore – albeit not for long.

For a limited time only, The Pizza Bar on 38th, voted Asia’s Pacific best pizzeria, will be coming to Singapore to offer its pizza omakase experience. The celebrated Tokyo pizzeria has earned a litany of awards, from ranking within the top five spots of ‘50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific’ for three years in a row since 2022, to being listed on the Michelin Guide Tokyo in 2022 and 2023. It’s also notorious for its three-month-long reservation waitlist.

Photograph: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo / Facebook

From October 24 to 31 (excluding October 28), master pizzaiolo Daniele Cason will personally serve his signature pizzas at Mandarin Oriental Singapore. The pop-up will take on a chef’s table format, where customers are seated at a counter and served individual pizza slices fresh from the brick oven. This is reminiscent of the original outlet in Mandarin Oriental Tokyo which seats just eight diners at a time, making for an intimate yet indulgent experience. A series of different pizzas are then baked and cut into eight, allowing diners to savour a slice of each flavour.

So what makes The Pizza Bar on 38th so special? Cason’s pizza dough recipe calls for just one gram of yeast and 80 percent water mixed into Italian organic flour, as well as a 48-hour fermentation period. The result? A light, airy crust that’s easy on the palate and the stomach.

Photograph: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo / Facebook

At the pop-up, you can either opt for the eight-course lunch menu ($168 per person) or the nine-course dinner menu ($198 per person), inclusive of dessert. No matter which option you choose, you’ll be sure to get a taste of the famed ‘Bufala’, a simple and traditional staple that sees fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato, and basil, atop a perfectly baked pizza crust. Other pizza flavours on both menus include marinara, mascarpone and black olives, cauliflower, porcini, and provolone. And a special addition to the dinner menu is the calzone – a type of Italian baked turnover – which comes stuffed with a medley of cheeses. Wine pairings are also available at a top-up of $120.

Photograph: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo / Facebook

Given the rave reviews and limited slots, seats are sure to be snapped up fast. We recommend securing a spot early for this rare chance to taste award-winning pizzas from Tokyo’s top pizzeria. Make your reservations here.

