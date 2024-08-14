Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Cat and bunny toast from Toast & Roll by Swee Heng Singapore
    Photograph: Toast & Roll
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Cake rolls, lemon pound cake, and strawberry shortcake from Toast & Roll by Swee Heng Singapore
    Photograph: Toast & Roll
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Toast & Roll by Swee Heng Singapore
    Photograph: Toast & Roll
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants | Bakeries
  • Jurong West

Toast & Roll

Rachel Yohannan
Written by Rachel Yohannan
Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Local bakery chain Swee Heng’s newest sister brand, Toast & Roll, has just opened its doors at Jurong Point with unique bakes that are aesthetically pleasing as well as affordably priced. From pink multigrain animal-shaped bread ($3.80) that’s naturally dyed with beetroot, to fluffy Hokkaido Taro pudding rolls ($4.80), and toast (from $2.60) in special flavours like Taiwan pumpkin mochi cheese and pandan kaya with peanut butter, its trendy offerings are truly one-of-a-kind.

This takeaway joint also offers more than what its name might let on – other items to try include the lemon glazed pound cake ($2.80) and cream cheese walnut macaroon ($4.50), among the 50-odd options present.

Find out more about Toast & Roll by Swee Heng.

Details

Address
JP1 B1-02
Jurong Point Shopping Centre
1 Jurong West Central 2
Singapore
648886
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-10pm
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.