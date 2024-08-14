Local bakery chain Swee Heng’s newest sister brand, Toast & Roll, has just opened its doors at Jurong Point with unique bakes that are aesthetically pleasing as well as affordably priced. From pink multigrain animal-shaped bread ($3.80) that’s naturally dyed with beetroot, to fluffy Hokkaido Taro pudding rolls ($4.80), and toast (from $2.60) in special flavours like Taiwan pumpkin mochi cheese and pandan kaya with peanut butter, its trendy offerings are truly one-of-a-kind.

This takeaway joint also offers more than what its name might let on – other items to try include the lemon glazed pound cake ($2.80) and cream cheese walnut macaroon ($4.50), among the 50-odd options present.

Find out more about Toast & Roll by Swee Heng.