Two Door Cinema Club will take the stage in Singapore this November

After four long years, the doors are swinging wide open for longstanding indie band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in our city again. This time, their show will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, on November 29, 2024.

Hailing from Northern Ireland, Two Door Cinema Club is an indie rock band formed in 2007. The trio consists of Alex Trimble (vocals, guitar, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar), and Kevin Baird (bass, backing vocals). Long-time fans will recognise earworms like Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn, and What You Know from their debut album Tourist History (2010), which won the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year. At their upcoming concert, fans can look forward to reliving classic tracks live, along with new songs from their latest album Keep On Smiling (2022), including Blue Light, Little Piggy, and Lucky.

Mastercard cardholders in Singapore get early access to presale tickets from September 24, 2pm, until September 26, 2pm via the website here. Live Nation members can grab their tickets during an exclusive presale on September 26, between 4pm and 11.59pm. Sign up for free membership and access the presale at Live Nation’s page here. Public ticket sales start on September 27, from 12pm via Ticketmaster.

