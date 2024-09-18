Exactly one year after his Petals to Thorns tour last November, indie R&B singer, d4vd, is set to return to our shores on November 4 for his latest My House Is Not A Home tour. He’ll perform for a cosy audience at the Capitol Theatre, the same location as his previous concert. D4vd, pronounced David, is set to continue his tour across three other Asian cities – Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

D4vd, born David Burke, is a self-taught 19-year-old American singer-songwriter who started by producing several laid-back indie pop tracks like You and I, Life’s a Dream, and Take Me to the Sun from the comfort of his bedroom. He only skyrocketed to success with his 2022 emo-influenced single Romantic Homicide. The song went viral and peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, leading to a record deal for the young teen. Several more singles preceded his debut EP, Petals to Thorns, with his most notable track being Here With Me – holding over 1 billion plays across platforms.



The presale starts on September 20 from 10am to 11.59pm exclusively via Live Nation. General ticket sales start from September 23, noon, via Ticketmaster’s website or its hotline at +65 3158 8588.





