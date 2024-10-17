Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Quayside Isle at Sentosa Cove
Photograph: Quayside Isle
  • Property
  • Sentosa

Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove

Advertising

Time Out says

Sentosa's beaches are often buzzing with beach club parties and beach sports-loving folk, but if you're looking for a pocket of tranquility away from all that activity, Quayside Isle at Sentosa Cove is where you want to be. Just a stone's throw from the sleek W Hotel, this scenic stretch is home to some of the most luxurious residential properties in Singapore, but also has a row of waterfront restaurants open to the public. It's the perfect spot for a date night out, and taking a slow sunset stroll along the marina as you watch boats go by is sure to amp up the romance factor. Or better yet, go all out and rent a private yacht charter to impress your boo with. 

Details

Address
Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove
31 Ocean Way
Singapore
098375
Opening hours:
8am – 12am Daily
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.