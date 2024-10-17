Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove

Sentosa's beaches are often buzzing with beach club parties and beach sports-loving folk, but if you're looking for a pocket of tranquility away from all that activity, Quayside Isle at Sentosa Cove is where you want to be. Just a stone's throw from the sleek W Hotel, this scenic stretch is home to some of the most luxurious residential properties in Singapore, but also has a row of waterfront restaurants open to the public. It's the perfect spot for a date night out, and taking a slow sunset stroll along the marina as you watch boats go by is sure to amp up the romance factor. Or better yet, go all out and rent a private yacht charter to impress your boo with.