Guide to Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre: International cuisines and local hawker heroes

Woodleigh is one of the most coveted residential areas of late and we totally get why. This breezy, up-and-coming estate has a new mall to its name, a bus interchange in the works, a park inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood, and now, a new hawker centre.



Opened on September 5, Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre occupies a sprawling 3,255 square metres with 39 stalls, 150 tables, and 600 seats. Variety is the name of the game, with many stalls run by young entrepreneurs offering a range of international cuisines, from Mexican, to Thai, Korean, Japanese, and more. You’ll also spot some familiar names like Eng Kee Chicken Wings and Munchi Pancakes which recently opened at Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre – give these a try if you’ve yet to visit their other outlets. And for those who love simple, hearty meals, fret not, because there are plenty of all-time favourite gems in the mix, from authentic rickshaw noodles to old-school Chinese desserts.