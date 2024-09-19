Guide to Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre: International cuisines and local hawker heroes

1. Tau Suan You Tiao (#01-06)
There’s something incredibly comforting and nostalgic about a warm bowl of starchy tau suan ($2.20) topped with fluffy, golden brown you tiao. This mung bean dessert is a perennial favourite, and the one here is a healthier version which includes more mung beans for extra texture and nutrition, and less sugar. Another popular item at this stall is the banana balls ($2) which are deep-fried with a fragrant sesame batter and a sweet, gooey banana centre. These were sold out at 10.30am on a Wednesday and the stall owners were already preparing a second batch, so if you do happen to spot this, make sure to call dibs before it runs out. Other must-tries are the fried carrot cake sticks ($2) and goreng pisang ($1.30).