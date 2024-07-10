Books Ahoy! at Forum the Shopping Mall is the brainchild of Shannon Ong and Mark Foo – the same folks behind Tiong Bahru’s Woods in the Books, an independent bookstore that specialises in picture books. Just like its sister outlet, Books Ahoy! has its eyes trained on reading materials for children, with a thoughtfully curated collection of classics, new releases, graphic novels, as well as niche titles that are hard to come by in Singapore. Aside from the usual classics by Roald Dahl and Hergé, the store also carries books with a local flavour – think Samsui Girl, Wayang Girl, Gasing Boy and Coolie Boys from local publisher, The History Workroom. With books lovingly displayed like artworks on shelves and walls, Books Ahoy! mirrors a mini-museum of children’s literature more than anything else.