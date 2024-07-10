You can’t miss the whimsical, colourful Chinese-language bookstore on Neil Road. Adorned with dried flowers, handmade decorations, and bundles of cotton suspended from the ceiling like clouds, Hook on Books is a children’s bookstore like no other. Though the bookstore sells mostly toys, books, and stationery for children, there’s also a cafe and a small reading corner for adults, so parents can get a coffee and relax while kids browse the shelves. Hook on Books also offers walk-in workshops – kids can make their own cards, notebooks, or dried floral arrangements using a wide range of materials.
Nothing beats getting your nose stuck in a paperback. These bookstores line their walls and displays with a wide range of print publications including secondhand gems and specialty books and magazines to niche readers. Besides endless shelves of hard copies, these are also the best spots to check out the works of local authors and the literary scene in Singapore. Time to refresh that reading list and get lost in the pages of your new favourite book!
