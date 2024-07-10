Subscribe
Photograph: Grassroots Book Room/Facebook
The best bookstores in Singapore

From classics to graphics, these are the stores every bookworm should visit

Written by Cam Khalid & Delfina Utomo
Nothing beats getting your nose stuck in a paperback. These bookstores line their walls and displays with a wide range of print publications including secondhand gems and specialty books and magazines to niche readers. Besides endless shelves of hard copies, these are also the best spots to check out the works of local authors and the literary scene in Singapore. Time to refresh that reading list and get lost in the pages of your new favourite book!

Best bookstores in Singapore

1. Hook on Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Chinatown
Hook on Books
Hook on Books
Photo: Vianne Chia

You can’t miss the whimsical, colourful Chinese-language bookstore on Neil Road. Adorned with dried flowers, handmade decorations, and bundles of cotton suspended from the ceiling like clouds, Hook on Books is a children’s bookstore like no other. Though the bookstore sells mostly toys, books, and stationery for children, there’s also a cafe and a small reading corner for adults, so parents can get a coffee and relax while kids browse the shelves. Hook on Books also offers walk-in workshops – kids can make their own cards, notebooks, or dried floral arrangements using a wide range of materials.

Read more

2. City Book Room

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Marine Parade
City Book Room
City Book Room
Photograph: City Book Room

For those concerned about hard copy books going out of print, there lies an inconspicuous brick-and-mortar bookstore that’s in the heart of Joo Chiat. Not only is it a welcoming, cosy space with natural light streaming through, but it also has a hidden stash of out-of-print books and rare titles. While this bookstore has a clear preference for Chinese literature, there is also a selection of international titles that are sure to spark your curiosity. A deep dive into the history of Malaysian railways, local Singlit poetry, or even Bengali fiction – this indie bookstore has quite the range. 

Read more
3. Epigram Coffee Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Harbourfront
Epigram Coffee Bookshop
Epigram Coffee Bookshop
Photograph: @epigrambookshop/Instagram

Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop at Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre in Maxwell Road reopened on January 6 after a five-month hiatus, but has sadly closed its doors again. The good news is that since March, Epigram has reopened again in Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Pick up books by your favourite Singaporean and Southeast Asian writers while sipping on coffees by coffee partner Balestier Market Collective. A nice bonus? You can conveniently pop into the SAM art galleries as you like to check out the latest contemporary art exhibitions too. 

Read more

4. ZALL Bookstore

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Orchard
ZALL Bookstore
ZALL Bookstore
Photograph: Ian Toh Kui Qiang

There's a new bookstore in the heart of town, and it's a haven for lovers of Chinese culture, literature and art. Taking over the space in Wheelock Place where the Borders flagship used to be is the ZALL Bookstore. It stocks more than 30,000 Chinese literary works for adults and children across two storeys, and has a café and art gallery to boot.

 

Read more
5. Grassroots Book Room

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Outram
Grassroots Book Room
Grassroots Book Room
Photograph: Grassroots Book Room/Facebook

Chinese book lovers will have lots to browse at Grassroots Book Room. Started in 1995, this quaint bookstore stocks an impressive range of Chinese language books, spanning modern literature, history, politics, art and more. English speakers, no need to feel alienated – there are also local and international titles in English for your reading pleasure. For something different, check out the selection of beautifully illustrated picture books too. And once a new café moves in to replace the now-closed Katasumi Koohii, you'll have the perfect cosy spot for a lazy afternoon with books, dessert and coffee. 

Read more

6. Basheer Graphic Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • City Hall
Basheer Graphic Books
Basheer Graphic Books
Anna Chittenden

Basheer Graphic Books is no stranger amongst the art types in Bras Basah. A regular haunt for graphic designers and illustrators, the bookstore stocks the best and latest in disciplines that range from graphics and architecture to fashion and animation. There are also regular discounts offered on specialised magazines and publications. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Leave your name, number and the desired title(s), and you’ll be notified once it arrives.

Read more
7. Littered with Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Tanjong Pagar
Littered with Books
Littered with Books

Browsing books promises to be a fun affair in this charming two-storey shophouse-turned-bookshop. The indie bookstore carries titles across all genres that range from specially selected literary, non-fiction, travel narratives and award-winning children's books. Additionally, the books on sale – ranging from bestsellers and literary classics to children's titles – are actually quite affordable or at least cheaper than you'd expect compared to other bookstores.  

Read more

8. Woods in the Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Tiong Bahru
Woods in the Books
Woods in the Books

If pages full of words bore you, check out this shop that specialises in picture books. Woods in the Books offers a feast of pictorial treasures, including works by award-winning French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé – known simply as Sempé – plus quirky graphic novels, the popular 1980s Malaysian series Lat, pop-up versions of The Little Prince and of course, classic children’s books like Goodnight Moon and Where the Wild Things Are.

Read more
9. Books Ahoy!

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Orchard
Books Ahoy!
Books Ahoy!

Books Ahoy! at Forum the Shopping Mall is the brainchild of Shannon Ong and Mark Foo – the same folks behind Tiong Bahru’s Woods in the Books, an independent bookstore that specialises in picture books. Just like its sister outlet, Books Ahoy! has its eyes trained on reading materials for children, with a thoughtfully curated collection of classics, new releases, graphic novels, as well as niche titles that are hard to come by in Singapore. Aside from the usual classics by Roald Dahl and Hergé, the store also carries books with a local flavour – think Samsui Girl, Wayang Girl, Gasing Boy and Coolie Boys from local publisher, The History Workroom. With books lovingly displayed like artworks on shelves and walls, Books Ahoy! mirrors a mini-museum of children’s literature more than anything else. 

Read more

10. Kinokuniya

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Orchard
Kinokuniya
Kinokuniya
Photograph: Kinokuniya

With so many titles across so many genres and languages, this Japanese book giant’s computerised book search stations are a blessing. Located in a massive space, Kinokuniya's extensive collection of graphic novels, magazines, guides, fiction and non-fiction titles will have you browsing for hours. It also offers stationery and other knick-knacks to go along with your purchase. 

Read more

For online book shopping

1. BooksActually

BooksActually
BooksActually
Photograph: BooksActually

The physical store may be closed but BooksActually lives on – online. For those who digest the likes of Murakami, Sweeney, Capote, Salinger, and Nabokov, bring your appetites and dollars when you visit BooksActually. Aside from the classic titles, the bookstore also carries narrative and theoretical books in the disciplines of philosophy, political science, history, biography, science, travel, food, art and more. BooksActually is also a great place to check out Singapore's literary scene and get your dose of Singlit.

Shop online

2. Ethos Books

Ethos Books
Ethos Books
Photograph: Ethos Books

Championing emerging and exciting writers from diverse backgrounds, Ethos Books is an independent local publisher of literary fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Catch up on your local literature with the catalogue here – and get it delivered to your home. You can even purchase digital books (for selected titles) if you're a Kindle user.

Shop online

3. GOHD Books

GOHD Books
GOHD Books
Photograph: GOHD Books

You won't quite find the next hot Young Adult bestseller here because GOHD Books is a bookstore of rare and collectable books. Think leather-bound biographies, fairy tale tomes, books on natural history and folklore, and translated classics like Don Quixote and Ramayana that remain in almost perfect condition. Equally notable are works on observations of the world, whether an 1886 study on the gypsies of India or a written documentation of Borneo natives from 1927. 

Shop online

4. Thryft

Thryft
Thryft
Photograph: Unsplash

Thryft was started by students from the National University of Singapore and is a second-hand online bookstore where you can trade in old books for credits to purchase other books on its marketplace. There is a wide range of books in the store and you can find textbooks, local literature, Murakami and also graphic novels. Prices are cheaper because the books are used so don't expect them to be in pristine condition.

Shop online

5. Allscript

Allscript
Allscript
Photograph: Allscript

Books not really your thing but you love poring over magazines for hours? Order your favourite magazines like Monocle, The New Yorker, Vogue, National Geographic and Kinfolk from Allscript. There is free shipping for all magazines so load up that (online) shopping basket.

Shop online

6. OpenTrolley

OpenTrolley
OpenTrolley
Photograph: Freddie Marriage

OpenTrolley is a Singapore-based online bookstore with over 15 million titles stocked. Shop all kinds of books from bestselling thrillers to hardcover design books. The store even has tarot cards if you're keen on picking up something new these days.

Shop online

