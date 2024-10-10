Bouldering – it's like rock climbing, but scarier since you're scaling the wall sans rope. But the sport has found quite the following in Singapore because it's a true challenge for both the mind and body. Strength, technique, and strategy are a must to excel. It's also just a great bonding activity to have with friends and other enthusiasts.

Lovers of the sport now have a playground at Project Send, a swanky facility that's housed on the second floor of Esplanade Mall. Founded by climbers Kenneth Ng and Sarah Chua, Project Send stands out for its holistic approach to the sport – combining bouldering, strength training, and a dining concept at Beta Café.

Let's talk about the space. Project Send occupies over 5,200 square feet of space at The Esplanade Mall comprising more than 70 routes covering 12 climbing grades. The 14 bouldering walls overlook cityscape and riverfront views for times you need a breather from – quite literally – staring at the wall. Bouldering nerds will also be happy to know that the walls themselves were designed by seasoned Swiss climber Patrick Andrey, who has taken into account the unique features of the space to create an enjoyable spatial flow.

Besides a world-class bouldering wall to climb, gym-goers can also look forward to a holistic set of classes. Expect strength training and mobility sessions to help you conquer that gnarly overhang while protecting your muscles and joints. It all depends on your climbing goals, which Project Send's coaches will work through with you to devise an appropriate plan. Its coaching programme will also include mental wellness workshops that focus on breathing techniques, perseverance, and performing under pressure.

We're also excited to hear of potential overseas expeditions to experience bouldering in the outdoors. While details are yet to be released, Kenneth Ng, Founder and Director, Operations, Project Send, says, "By bringing our athletes from the gym to the outdoors, we are able to apply and build on their skills and training whilst elevating their experience to a new scale and platform.”

And when you're feeling famished from all that climbing? Head to Beta Café, which has a menu of locally-sourced dishes, ranging from savoury grilled cheese sandwiches and salmon bagels to sinfully sweet kouign-amann and sticky cinnamon buns. Wash these down with refreshing cold-pressed juices and artisanal coffee served by an in-house barista. Project Send imagines the café as a community, 'people-first space', so members of the public who are curious about bouldering are invited to visit the café to hang out with climbers too.

For information on rates and packages, visit Project Send's website.