For one night only on October 26, Atlas is pulling out all the stops for an extravagant Halloween party like no other. ‘Atlas Chronicles Volume 3: A Halloween Story’ will feature quality cocktails by Atlas and a guest bar, live DJ sets, spooky surprises, delicious bites, and more.

Headlining the event is Kuala Lumpur’s Penrose, named Malaysia’s best bar and Asia’s 8th best bar in 2024, according to the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ranking. The party is part of Atlas’ ‘Chronicles’ series where themed nights are organised every quarter for guests to experience the grand lobby bar in a different light each time. This year’s Halloween event also features as one of the offerings under the Singapore Food Festival 2024 line-up.

Guests are also encouraged to come dressed up in 80s-inspired horror costumes. Think outfits inspired by iconic classics like Carrie, Thriller, Beetlejuice, and The Shining.

Tickets go at $135 per person and are inclusive of entry to the event and three tokens redeemable for one cocktail or food item each. Make your booking here.