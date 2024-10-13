Taiwan-born Draft Land Singapore turns one, and it's throwing an anniversary bash for the ages. From October 10 to 13, its inviting one and all down for a celebration featuring great food, lively music, and of course, its drafted cocktails.

You'll want to swing by on October 10 (4pm till late), when 20 cocktails-on-tap will be going for the absurdly good price of $10. Dance to a diverse selection of R&B, hip hop, top 40s, and disco tunes by DJ Chuin as you sip on cocktail favourites like oolong tea collins and yuzu whisky sour, alongside new concoctions like Red & Stormy and Pornstar bellini. Draft Land is known for its Sample Service – so do ask the friendly 'draft tenders' to recommend a few cocktails to try before you commit.

The next two nights are all about the music, with multiple DJs on rotation. DJ Val starts the party at 6pm on October 11 with house, R&B and party anthems; followed by DJ Dyna with an energetic hip hop set. DJ Zack C, a big name credited for driving Singapore's top LGBT clubs in the 2010s, takes over with DJ Chuin from 10pm to midnight. If you're in your Mandopop era, swing by on October 12 instead, where DJ Pin will be soundtracking the night with beloved Mandarin ballads and jazz-influenced tracks.

Draft Land has a satisfying menu of Taiwanese delights to go with its tipples, but October 13 brings something a little different. Chooby Pizza is set to pop-up with its Naples-style pizza, characterised by naturally leavened, light and thin crust overloaded with tomato and mozzarella cheese. Fingers crossed they dish up favourites like the margherita and spiced coconut chicken.

From now till October 22, visit Draft Land Singapore for a special art exhibition done in collaboration with GOFY too. The Singapore-based creative studio has brightened Draft Land's space with artwork by promising artists from Indonesia: Cokorda Martin, Refli, and Yoel Kristiandi. Titled Crossfade, the exhibition is an exploration of East meets West, old meets new, which you can enjoy through artworks and exclusive merchandise like T-shirts, tumblers and stickers.

