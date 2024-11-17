Sake Matsuri, Singapore’s largest independent craft sake festival returns for its ninth edition this year from November 15 to 17. The festival will also be held at the F1 Pit Building Garage, home to the iconic night race.

This ninth edition of the festival will feature over 200 sake breweries and labels from all over Japan — twice more than its eighth edition held in May this year.

There will be five sessions of three hours each held on each day. During each session, festival-goers will be treated to free-flow samples of sake and receive a complimentary Sake Matsuri tasting glass to bring home (worth $28). The cherry on top is that you’ll also get to purchase bottles of your favourite sake and spirits at exclusive festival prices. You won't be going hungry either, as there'll be light bites served at the event.

The grand showcase will feature plenty of award-winning names and rare labels, including the premium Junmai Daiginjo which is brewed with highly polished rice to give a light, complex and fragrant flavour; as well as Namazakes or unpasteurised sake. Also look out for rare sake made from traditional methods like Bodaimoto and Kimoto, warm sake, as well as a range of Japanese spirits at the festival.

Early bird tickets go at $45 each while regular tickets are priced at $55. But you get to save $5 per ticket if you purchase a bundle of five tickets ($250). Get your tickets here before they are sold out.