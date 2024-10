Whether you served in National Service or not, the tale of the young recruit of the Charlie Company who went missing is so viral that you'll most likely have heard several versions in your lifetime. We'll stick to the most popular version yet which is one of the recruits who went missing in a routine march around Pulau Tekong. After a massive search, the boy's body was found the next day.

A post-mortem showed that the recruit had seemingly died of stomach rupture due to his body's high temperature. After the incident many recruits reported having seen his ghost, sometimes causing mischief. Apparently the hauntings got so bad that they had to build a third door in his bunk so his spirit could find a 'way out'.