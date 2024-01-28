Time Out says

Now entering its 33rd year, Flickerfest showcases the best short films from at home and across the world. In January 2024, the Academy Awards-accredited and BAFTA-recognised short film festival will return to the newly restored Bondi Pavilion for ten incredible nights, before touring the nation. A record-breaking 3,400 entries were received this year and whittled down to the top 200, which are set to inspire and entertain audiences across 29 dedicated festival sessions from January 19-28.

Get the popcorn ready and settle in for a comfy night under the stars as you watch a showcase of amazing, handpicked short films in competition from at home and across the world, all screening alongside showcases of LGBTQI films (Rainbow Shorts); family-friendly films (FlickerKids); films about relationships (Love Bites); comedy (Short Laughs); and a Best Of European Union finalists screening.

Flickerfest's hotly contested competitions will award a host of prizes including the Flickerfest Award for Best International Short Film, the Yoram Gross Award for Best International Animation, the Panasonic Award for Best Australian Short Film and the Flickerfest Award for Best Documentary. All winners will qualify for the Academy Awards and could well go on to win an Oscar.



The program kicks off with an epic opening night on January 19 – complete with a line up of stand-out films and an after party overlooking Bondi beach. From Saturday 20, you can catch selections of the best international and Australian short films, with screenings every evening and occasional day time shows (including a selection of shorts that appeal to the child in all of us screening at 1pm on Saturday, January 27). The festival will close on January 28, with winners being announced from 7pm and a sparkling after party taking over Bondi Pavillion.

Tickets to Flickerfest start from $22 for a single session, and are available over here.



