Postal Address

Time Out Sydney
Suite 4A3, 410 Elizabeth Street
Surry Hills, NSW 2010
Australia

Editorial

Editor
Alice Ellis, alice.ellis@timeout.com

Arts & Culture Editor
Alannah Maher, alannah.maher@timeout.com

Lifestyle Journalist
Maya Skidmore, maya.skidmore@timeout.com

 

Listings and reviews

Content is published on Time Out’s websites at the discretion of the editors. Time Out does not currently offer a free classifieds service for listing venues and events.

Contacting the relevant Time Out editor is the best way to ensure we have all the information we need to consider your event or venue for coverage. This is not a guarantee that your event or venue will be listed.

Here are some reasons why your event may not be not listed:

– Person-power constraints
– Not deemed appropriate for Time Out’s audience
– The event is happening too soon to be worthy of listing (six weeks’ notice is recommended)
– The site needs time to refresh to show your uploaded listing

Read Time Out's policy on reviews

I have spotted an error on Time Out

If you have spotted a factual inaccuracy, a closed venue or some other error on the Time Out website, please contact the appropriate editor. 

