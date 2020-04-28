Goldberg Variations
The Australian Chamber Orchestra bring Bach’s virtuosic masterpiece to life as part of From Our House to Yours.
Originally titled 'An Aria with Diverse Variations for the Harpsichord with Two Manuals. Composed for Music Lovers to Refresh their Spirits’, you'll probably agree 'Goldberg Variations' is a little catchier.
Published in 1741, Johann Sebastian Bach's masterpiece is widely held as one of the greatest musical accomplishments ever committed to paper. The Australian Chamber Orchestra put their own stamp on it for this 2018 rendition performed at the Opera House, performing Canadian conductor Bernard Labadie’s dazzling arrangement for strings.
Led by artistic director Richard Tognetti, early music specialist Erin Helyard also joined in, taking to the harpsichord. “For most music lovers it’s become famous through the two recordings of British virtuoso Glenn Gould, and rightfully so,” he says of its popularity, in an essay on the Opera House website. “It’s also been used in film,” he adds. “It’s the aria used in Silence of the Lambs.”
The first time the performance has been made available online, the ACO's Goldberg Variations will stream as part of the Opera House’s From Our House to Yours platform on Friday night, May 1, at 8pm. It's then available to view any time. And if that leaves you wanting for more classical music content, you can read more about the ACO's two v precious Stradivarius violins here.
