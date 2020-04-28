The Australian Chamber Orchestra bring Bach’s virtuosic masterpiece to life as part of From Our House to Yours.

Originally titled 'An Aria with Diverse Variations for the Harpsichord with Two Manuals. Composed for Music Lovers to Refresh their Spirits’, you'll probably agree 'Goldberg Variations' is a little catchier.

Published in 1 741, Johann Sebastian Bach's masterpiece is widely held as one of the greatest musical accomplishments ever committed to paper. The Australian Chamber Orchestra put their own stamp on it for this 2018 rendition performed at the Opera House, performing Canadian conductor Bernard Labadie’s dazzling arrangement for strings.

Led by artistic director Richard Tognetti, early music specialist Erin Helyard also joined in, taking to the harpsichord. “For most music lovers it’s become famous through the two recordings of British virtuoso Glenn Gould, and rightfully so,” he says of its popularity, in an essay on the Opera House website . “It’s also been used in film,” he adds. “It’s the aria used in Silence of the Lambs.”