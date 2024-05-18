Sydney
Hawkeye Vintage pop-up sale

  • Shopping, Vintage
  • Ovolo Woolloomooloo, Woolloomooloo
Two women wearing vintage outfits
Photograph: Supplied | Hawkeye Vintage
Time Out says

Nab luxury items for less at this unmissable vintage designer sale

If you’ve been longing for an excuse to splurge on that first designer handbag, Hawkeye Vintage is holding one of its unmissable pop up sales in Sydney so you can indulge in luxury without breaking the bank.

From May 17-18 in Woolloomooloo, the beloved vintage designer reseller is making dreams come true with up to 60 per cent off a treasure trove of vintage Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Dior, Celine and YSL pieces. 

What’s on offer? A range of rare and hard-to-find clothes, handbags, jewellery and silk scarves dated from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early Y2K will be available, all of which come with 100 per cent authenticity guarantee. 

The online retailer has slowly become one of Australia’s leading resellers, and following the success of its pop-ups in Perth and Melbourne, there's no doubt this sale will be epic. Doors are open from 10am-7pm (we suggest getting there early) so you can come down and meet the team and find some gems. 

Entry is $10 and you can register to attend here.

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Hawkeye Vintage

Details

Dates and times

