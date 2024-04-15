Time Out says

Settle in for a great night’s craic at this world-class Irish dance show direct from Off-Broadway and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance

Embellished with intricate steps, high kicks and traditional costumes, Irish dance is a thrilling spectacle. Prepare yourself for a grand night out, because A Taste of Ireland is returning to Australia – and it’s bigger than ever, with brand new sets, costumes and cast members. This lively concert features a line-up of world champions in Irish dancing – as well as former stars of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance – who will jig their way through intricate choreography to classic tunes you know and love like ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘Tell Me Ma’.

Following a successful start in Melbourne, the Irish dancing show is heading to several locations around New South Wales with one-night only in Sydney, so prepare for craic galore as you toe-tap your way through a night of melodic folk music mashups and live acapella tap battles.

Next up in the long list of tour dates is Byron Bay on April 12, before the show heads to other towns including Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Grafton, Taree, Singleton, Gulgong, Wyong, Belrose, Newcastle, Wollongong, Goulburn, Cessnock, Blue Mountains, Queanbeyan, Gosford, Hurstville, Bega, Maitland, Batemans Bay, Chatswood and Albury, where it will play its final show on May 23. Don't miss its Sydney stopover at the State Theatre on May 3.

Settle in for a tale of ol' Irish history as this world class show, which comes direct from Off-Broadway, recounts the tumultuous story of Irish history.

Tickets start from $49, and you can find the full list of dates here.