The return of theatre to Sydney continues to fly high with this latest play from Flight Path

As the reopening of Sydney’s theatres continues to gather pace, and with the run of saucy art hoax The Credeaux Canvas extended, more good news awaits drama addicts.

After many months of turbulence, Flight Path Theatre will take off again on September 30 with Con Nats' erotic drama The Pond. Oliver Burton and Rosemary Ghazi play a couple struggling to make their relationship work and achieve the Australian dream while haunted by the emotional trauma of miscarriages.

Expanded from the award-winning short play, which featured in the 2012 Short + Sweet Festival, this full-length take is directed by Deborah Mulhall, whose production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore broke box office records at the New Theatre. “I liked it because it’s the poignant tragedy of an ordinary relationship,” Mulhall says. “I’ve often said that men have a problem with communicating and being honest about what’s troubling them.”

The show will also feature the haunting melodies of local musician Dave Calandra, after Mulhall heard him playing at Rozelle markets. Like all theatre in this brave new world, things will look a little different for audiences heading to the Marrickville theatre.

Temperatures will be tested and contact details recorded on arrival, with seating suitably spaced. “We want to be part of the resurgence of Sydney Theatre,” Nats, who also produced the play, says. It was set to bow in May until you-know-what diverted its arrival. “My gut feel is that people are cautious, but they’re also itching to come out and see good, small intimate shows,” he adds. “I was happy to punt on the curve, and put money where my mouth is, and hope I don’t choke on it.”

If you are feeling nervy, or have accessibility requirements that make heading to Flight Path a little tricky, Nats has another option for you. There will be affordable $10 ‘there in spirit’ tickets to the audio play version available after the September 29 – October 10 run. You can book online here.

