The Veronicas Drive-In Concert

Jam out to these Australian pop icons from behind the wheel

After a test-drive in June, Australia is getting a full line-up of drive-in concerts between July and September. Drive on up, crank the gear into park and tune your radio in to the live music, comedy or theatre happening just on the other side of your windscreen.

Aussie pop stars, the Veronicas, will be taking the stage on Friday July 17. They may have sold out international concerts, but they've never played in a drive-in format – despite the iconic video for their first smash-hit "4ever", which hinges on the pair cruising down a highway taking polaroids behind the wheel (oh, 2005).

A few things are done a little differently at a drive-in concert: for instance, in a slight deviation from common wisdom, if you're happy and you know it, don't clap your hands – show your appreciation instead by tooting your horn, flashing your lights and swishing your wipers to the beat. Bring blankets, snacks and don't let wet weather deter your plans.



The Veronicas will be playing at Raging Waters, NSW. There's a whole other line-up of acts too, from Casey Donovan, the Wiggles, and much more. Book online now. Prices start at $209 per vehicle.





