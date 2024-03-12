Just as Sydney (and the rest of the world) is in raptures about a doctored image released by Catherine the Princess of Wales, the Sydney dates for a very royal photograph exhibition have been announced. The exhibition documenting the life of Princess Diana will take to Sydney from Wednesday, April 10 until July 10 – and tickets go on sale soon. Hot on the regal heels of sold-out tours in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Puerto Rico, and a successful Aussie debut Melbourne, it's now Sydney's turn to spotlight Princess Diana's life, showcasing her version of events as told through the lens of her official royal photographer, Anwar Hussein. Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition will delve into the intimate relationship between a princess and a photographer, uncovering all sides of Diana. Accredited by the royal family, Anwar Hussein is famed for capturing the shifting perceptions of the Windsors through work that focuses on capturing the humanity of these aloof figures. His sons, Samir and Zak, have followed in their father's footsteps and won awards for their photographs of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Themes for the exhibition include The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats and Tiaras, Art Installations and Humanitarian and Unguarded. You can expect the showcase to whisk you on a journey with first-hand narration and images that transport you to a time and place where the people's princess reigned supreme. Princess Diana: Accredited Access E