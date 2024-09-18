3 cool festivals happening in Tokyo this September 21-22 weekend

This September 21–23 three-day weekend marks the end of this year’s Silver Week holidays. And while it’s not as jam-packed as the blockbuster weekend we just had, there are still some fun things to do in various parts of Tokyo including Shibuya. The selection is pretty varied, so you’ll have no problem finding something that strikes your fancy.

September 21

With its illuminated ornate floats, the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri (and its various regional siblings) is one of Japan's most instantly recognisable festivals. Less well-known is this Tokyo spin-off, held every two years in a sleepy neighbourhood just a few stops from Shinagawa.

The Nakanobu Nebuta Matsuri is actually twinned with the festival held in Kuroishi, Aomori prefecture, and this year it will be hosting six of those eye-catching floats. There will be stalls selling street food and drinks from noon to 4pm, accompanied by local school brass bands and belly-dancing performances. The highlight, which is the float parade, starts at 5pm and ends just before 8pm.

September 21

Chofu is hosting its annual hanabi (fireworks) festival by the banks of the Tama River with massive fireworks (including starmines) synchronised to music. It sees around 10,000 rockets launched over the course of an hour starting at 6.15pm, with some fireworks being choreographed to pop songs using computer-controlled audio and launch systems.

Tickets for reserved seating at the Dentsu University field, Fuda and Keio Tamagawa locations have sold out. But don’t worry, there are free, non-reserved seating near Keio Tamagawa Station and next to Tamagawa Citizen Square. Just make sure to arrive a few hours early, as space is limited.

For the venue map and transport information, check the event page.

September 21-22

Get ready to participate in one of the last Bon Odori festivals this summer. Miyashita Park’s very own Bon Odori will take over its rooftop on September 21 and 22. Expect to see folks dancing to the beat of traditional taiko drums as well as contemporary DJ mixes of J-pop and city pop.

Everyone is welcome at this communal dance soiree, which will take place around a yagura stage adorned by Japanese lanterns. There will also be special guest appearances by Awa Odori troupe Asukaren (September 21), improv percussion group La Señas (September 22) and other local entertainment outfits.

Stores and restaurants in Miyashita Park will be setting up stalls at the festival’s outdoor market. There’s even an area hosting eight craft beer breweries from across Japan.

