3 fireworks festivals happening in Tokyo this Saturday July 27

For those of us who went to the Adachi Fireworks last Saturday July 20, it was disappointing that the event was cancelled just 20 minutes before its scheduled start time. But it can’t be helped – there was an impending storm and thunder had started flashing across the sky.

So we are hoping that Tokyo can make up for it this Saturday July 27, as there are three fireworks festivals scheduled to take place at three different parts of the city. Fingers crossed the weather holds up this time – and not too hot for us to get there early to secure the best vantage point. Because there are not many things as breathtaking as a grand Tokyo fireworks display in summer.

写真提供：隅田区 Sumida River Fireworks Festival

Runtime: 90 minutes, starting at 7pm

The Sumida River Fireworks Festival is the largest event of its kind in Tokyo. It’s also Japan's oldest fireworks event, dating back to 1733, when it was held as part of a ceremony to pray for the victims of a severe famine the previous year. The fireworks event turned into an annual affair in 1978, attracting close to a million people every year.

This year, the Sumida River Fireworks Festival starts at 7pm and will run for around 90 minutes, with a staggering 20,000 shells of fireworks. The fireworks are launched from two sites on the Sumida River around Asakusa Station: one near Umaya Bridge and the other near Sakurabashi Bridge. You can check out the locations on the festival website.

立川まつり国営昭和記念公園花火大会

Runtime: 60 minutes, starting at 7.15pm

It may not be the biggest of Tokyo's many fireworks events, but Tachikawa's hanabi is certainly one of the more comfortable ones. Held at the spacious Showa Kinen Park, the festival always draws massive crowds, so make sure to arrive early to secure the best viewing spot.

This year’s event will see around 5,000 shells of fireworks launched during the hour-long show from 7.15pm to 8.15pm. Paid seating (from ¥8,800) with the best views are available online on a first come, first served basis. Alternatively, you can catch the fireworks anywhere in the park for free.

Note that the park charges a ¥450 admission fee, but for this event, entry is free after 6pm.

Photo: Solid Days/Pixta

Runtime: 60 minutes, starting at 7pm

This fireworks festival at Fujimori Park in Hachioji is returning this year on July 27 at 7pm. It’s a relatively small affair compared to other similar festivals in Tokyo, with around 4,000 rockets expected to be launched.

However, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with an interesting array of explosions. The event is free and you can watch the fireworks from several areas in the park – more details on the website.

