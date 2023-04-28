3 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in May 2023

It’s quality over quantity for our monthly Netflix line-up this May. The Golden Week holidays will overlap with the release of the 2020 drama ‘Midnight Swan’, which centres on the story of a transgender woman in Tokyo and her estranged niece, as well as the drop of a riveting documentary about sumo wrestling. Later in the month, true crime fans can look forward to an affecting thriller loosely based on a disturbing true story about a Japanese serial killer. Bear in mind that not all of these films offer English subtitles and regional restrictions may apply.

Midnight Swan

Synopsis: Nagisa, a transgender woman who has faced prejudice and discrimination for her identity, leaves her hometown of Hiroshima and moves to Tokyo to work as a dancer in a nightclub. One day, however, Nagisa's life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged niece Ichika comes to live with her after being kicked out of home. Despite her initial reluctance, Nagisa begins to care for Ichika and develops maternal feelings towards her for the first time.

Overview: ‘Midnight Swan’ is an award-winning 2020 Japanese drama film directed by Eiji Uchida. The film garnered critical acclaim and received nine nominations at the 44th Japan Academy Film Prize, including Director of the Year and Screenplay of the Year. It went on to win three prestigious awards, including Picture of the Year, Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, and Newcomer of the Year. Starring former Smap boy band member Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, this bold drama delves into themes of family, identity, and the transformative power of love and acceptance.

Available May 2.

Sumodo: Successors of Samurai

Synopsis: This visceral documentary follows two top-ranking sumo wrestlers from rival stables as they prepare to go head-to-head in competition. The wrestlers, Goido Gotaro and Ryuden Goshi, have six months to prepare for their fight in the Ryogoku Kokugikan national sumo arena in Tokyo. With only six months to train and increasing pressure, the film offers a gripping glimpse into the intense world of sumo wrestling.

Overview: ‘Sumodo’ is a compelling documentary that offers an eye-opening look into the world of sumo wrestling through the lives of two top-level wrestlers. Directed by Eiji Sakata, the film is not only fascinating but also provides an informative perspective on the traditional sport, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in Japanese culture and sports.

Available May 3.

Sagasu

Synopsis: In a bid to pull himself out of debt, single father Santoshi decides to track down a serial killer on the loose in exchange for a bounty. Santoshi also shares his plans with his teenage daughter, Kaede. However, when Santoshi fails to return home, Kaede resolves to trace her father's footsteps, even if it means risking her life to do so.

Overview: A slow-burn thriller that echoes Bong Joon-ho’s dark social commentary in films like ‘Mother’ and ‘Parasite’. With twists and turns at every corner, this gritty chase starring Jiro Sato and Aoi Ito will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Available May 20.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Animate Ikebukuro is now one of the world’s biggest anime stores

This giant 4kg burger at Grand Hyatt Tokyo can feed up to six people

Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

9 outdoor hangout spots to make the most of spring in central Tokyo

The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.