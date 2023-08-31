4 new Japanese shows and films to watch on Netflix in September 2023

There’s something for everyone in this month’s line-up, from charged dramas and anime to a new reality dating show

Netflix has finally released its live-action adaptation of the hit anime ‘One Piece’, but don’t forget that September will welcome another new batch of Japanese additions to the platform’s roster. For fans of reality shows, ‘Is She the Wolf?’ offers a twist in the form of a secret saboteur hiding amongst a group of hopeful romantics.

In a contrasting lane, ‘Eren the Southpaw’ delves into the life of a graphic designer grappling with professional stagnation, shadowed by the success of a former classmate. Anime fans, meanwhile, can look forward to the successful film spin-off of the hit anime series ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’. Note that regional restrictions may apply.

Eren the Southpaw

Plot: Koichi Asakura is a diligent designer at an advertising agency, but despite his hard work, he often goes unnoticed and unappreciated by his colleagues. Seeking solace, he revisits a place from his days as a schoolboy and crosses paths with former classmate Eren Yamagishi. Eren is now a talented painter based in New York, whose exceptional skills bring her both recognition and a mounting pressure to succeed. As Koichi and Eren grapple with their respective struggles, they also find shared understanding in their unique journeys.



Overview: Based on a webcomic of the same name by Kappy, ‘Eren the Southpaw’ is an intriguing drama that delves into the nuances of ambition and artistic spirit. This ten-episode series originally aired in 2019 and stars Fuju Kamio as Koichi Asakura and Elaiza Ikeda as Eren Yamagishi.



Available September 11

My Host Club Inheritance

Plot: An advertising agency saleswoman called Kumiko unexpectedly becomes the owner of a faltering host club in Kabukicho called Majest. Determined to restore the club to its former grandeur, she dives into the world of nightlife as she works with an eclectic group of male hosts. As she navigates the challenges of managing Majest, Kumiko discovers unexpected alliances and confronts her own preconceptions about the industry. The drama delves into the colourful and sometimes complex dynamics of Kabukicho's nightlife, blending humour, drama and heartwarming moments as Kumiko and her team work to rejuvenate their establishment.

Overview: Written by Masatochi Nakamura, this episodic dramedy made its debut in Japan this year in spring. While there's room for refinement in both writing and performance, the series offers ample entertainment, especially for those intrigued by the often enigmatic and taboo realm of Japanese host clubs.

Available September 1

Is She the Wolf?



Plot: Ten strangers on a quest for love are grouped together in this new reality series, with one secret imposter who isn’t looking for a genuine connection. As relationships evolve, the pressing question remains: who is genuine and who is the wolf in disguise? As the contestants navigate their feelings, they also play detective, aiming to unveil hidden motives.

Overview: After captivating Japan for 13 seasons, this thrilling reality dating show finds a new global audience on Netflix. With each episode, tensions rise and alliances shift while love and suspicion intertwine, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

If you were captivated by shows like 'Terrace House', this intriguing blend of romance and mystery is bound to pique your interest. With every episode, boundaries between trust and scepticism blur, ensuring audiences remain hooked until the finale.

Available September 25.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

Plot: Futaro is a part-time tutor who finds himself mentoring five sisters with a shared aversion to studying. As he navigates their academic challenges, he unexpectedly becomes entwined in their emotional lives. As time progresses, bonds deepen and romantic feelings surface, both among the quintuplets and towards Futaro. As they approach their final high school festival and the impending end of their shared journey, decisions loom.

Overview: ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’ serves as a cherished sequel for fans of the original anime series, delivering on the much-anticipated revelation: Fuutaro's choice among the five sisters. With heartwarming, emotionally charged sequences, the film adeptly ties up the lingering narrative threads from the series' conclusion.

