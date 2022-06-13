The world’s laziest egg is finally getting its own Netflix show that will be available worldwide

In 2013, Sanrio introduced a new character to its universe that quickly went on to become one of Japan’s most celebrated cultural icons. While Gudetama – a lazy egg depicted with buttocks – was unlike any of Sanrio’s other cutesy anthropomorphic mascots, Gudetama scored extra points among millennials for its comical design and relatability.

In response to the enduring popularity of the lethargic egg, Netflix is releasing a CG animated series based on Gudetama this year. And a teaser for the upcoming title has just been released.

The egg is famous for aversion to movement or any kind of activity that involves sitting up, so it’s ironic that the new feature is titled ‘An Eggcellent Adventure’. The show’s synopsis, however, suggests that Gudetama is in for a pretty big journey ahead.

After a lot of pushing and shoving from Shakipiyo – a chick with a slightly overbearing personality – Gudetama is about to set off on a journey to reunite with its mother. The quest won’t be an easy one, as our egg protagonist can’t quite remember how long it’s been since they went their separate ways.

A release date has yet to be announced, but watch this space for more information on what Netflix will be cooking up in the coming months.

