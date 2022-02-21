A new live music and sport arena is opening in Tokyo Bay

While we are sad to see a number of major Tokyo attractions close down this year, there are still a lot of new, up-and-coming spaces we are looking forward to. Real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan and social networking site Mixi have teamed up to open a brand new multipurpose arena in the Tokyo Bay area. Tentatively known as Lala Arena Tokyo-Bay, the new entertainment complex will be used for concerts and major sporting events and is slated to open in spring 2024. Measuring an expansive 31,000sqm, the space will hold approximately 10,000 people.

Photo: Chiba Jets Funabashi Co., Ltd.

The arena will also become the new home for the Chiba Jets Funabashi basketball team, which is currently stationed further inland at Funabashi Arena.

Photo: Chiba Jets Funabashi Co., Ltd.

Lala Arena Tokyo Bay will be a six-minute walk from Minami-Funabashi Station. Even better, it’ll be right beside the Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Tokyo Bay, so you can stop in for a meal or some retail therapy on your way to the new arena.

More news

Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the see-through tents at this Niigata ski resort

Overseas arrivals will be allowed to use public transport to get home from the airport

The seaside rice terraces in Wajima are now illuminated with 25,000 LED lights after dark

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse will be closed from May to December 2022

Disney has released an adorable Japan-only cherry blossom collection

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.