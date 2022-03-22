Fukuoka has a new waterfront glamping spot with dreamy spherical tents

You can now stay at the new Inn The Park facility in Fukuoka’s Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

There are lots of exciting things happening in Fukuoka city this spring. On top of the new Gundam theme park launching on April 25, there is also a new glamping facility recently opened in the Uminonakamichi Seaside Park.

Photo: Inn The Park

Operated by Inn The Park, this waterfront facility features 13 spherical tents that appear to float above water, especially as they emanate a warm glow after dark. The spherical tents have a capacity of up to four people.

Photo: Inn The Park

There are also 12 more traditionally shaped yurts, which can accommodate two to eight people each. Both the tents and the yurts are available from March through November, but there are two more types of accommodation available for colder months.

Photo: Inn The Park

This includes three stunning cabins, which can accommodate up to two people each, overlooking Hakata Bay, with floor-to-ceiling windows for the ultimate ocean view. For larger groups or families of up to four people, there are suite rooms, which have the same stunning view of the ocean as well as a private balcony.

Photo: Inn The Park

It would be easy to spend all day in bed staring wistfully at the ocean that stretches out in front of you, but the area offers a dozen activities for non-stop entertainment. Aside from the resort’s hot spring facility and vinyl record room, the glamping facility is set inside a national park that boasts a zoo, an aquarium and dazzling flower gardens for people of all ages to enjoy.

Photo: Inn The Park

As for meals, Inn The Park has two main dining areas: an outdoor barbecue site and a dome-shaped restaurant serving coffee and casual bites during the day and French-inspired fare at night.

Photo: Inn The Park

Rates are currently set at ¥15,000 per person per night (excluding meals). You can book your stay online here.

