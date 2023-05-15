Get free travel advice from an online Tokyo tourist guide while outside Japan

Plan your Tokyo trip by speaking to an actual person at the Tokyo Tourist Information Centre with this free online service

When planning to visit a city as big as Tokyo, it’s natural to have a lot of questions. There are a mind-boggling array of attractions, accommodation options and transport methods to consider when visiting our brilliant city. But if you’re struggling to make a plan, you can now speak directly to a member of the Tokyo Tourist Information Center for free from anywhere in the world.

The Online Tourist Guide is available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese. All you need to access the service is a smartphone or computer with a working speaker and microphone. Once connected, you can ask for general tourist information advice about Tokyo and Japan, plus Tokyo route guides, access information, accommodation options and details on booking a volunteer tour guide in the city.

You can choose to have your video camera on or off while using the service. The concierge will show up as an avatar, but you’ll be talking to an actual person and not an AI robot. You also have the option to use screen share and chat to help with sharing information, links or explaining specific details. After your call is finished, you can send a copy of your chat to your email for reference.

Service hours for the Online Tourist Guide are from 7am to 10.30pm JST and it’s available all year-round.

For more information on using the guide, visit the website. Once in Tokyo, you can also visit one of the brick and mortar Tokyo Tourist Information Centers, which you can find here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Street go-karting is back in Tokyo – here's how to get behind the wheel

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back – now with 10 green tea desserts

Shake Shack collaborates with Michelin-star restaurant La Cime for a special menu

You can now meet, greet and hug Mickey and friends at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea

Get free entry to Ueno museums on International Museum Day 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.