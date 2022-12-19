Now you can live the entire Muji lifestyle with a stay at Tokyo’s sleek Muji Hotel in Ginza. The accommodation is located inside the massive Ginza flagship store that houses two restaurants, a bakery, a bar, two galleries and a retail space that stretches across five floors.
The gorgeous hotel rooms are the perfect embodiment of Muji’s sleek, minimal aesthetic. There are 79 stylish rooms decked out in wall-to-wall Muji furniture, home accessories, lifestyle goods and merchandise, including its popular mattresses. The hotel is pretty inclusive, too, as it offers specific rooms that are suitable for wheelchair users. Each room also comes equipped with a tablet that you can use to control the lights, air conditioning and curtains.