From rooftop onsen and infinity pool to Hello Kitty suites and art rooms, these special Tokyo hotels are worth staying in

If you’re looking for a hotel that’s a little bit more interesting and unconventional, Tokyo is your city. With so many new attractions popping up every year, there’s also been an abundance of ultra-modern, one-of-a-kind places to stay. But unless you're familiar with the city, knowing where to start your search can be tedious work.

So we’ve done the leg work for you and compiled a list that caters to every taste and preference, from luxe suites with private saunas to those decked out with super cute Hello Kitty décor and even beds in rooms that double as art installations. Book a stay at one of these unique hotels and the only tough decision will be motivating yourself to actually leave the room...

