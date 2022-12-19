Tokyo
  1. Onsen Ryokan Yuen Shinjuku
    Photo: Nacasa & PartnersYuen Shinjuku Onsen Ryokan
  2. ONE＠Tokyo
    画像提供：株式会社アゴーラ ホスピタリティーズONE＠Tokyo
  3. Sorano Hotel
    Photo: Tachihi Hospitality Management Co., Ltd.Sorano Hotel
  4. Toggle Hotel
    Photo: Shingo Nakashima/SSToggle Hotel
  5. Manga Art Room Jimbocho
    Photo: Dot IncManga Art Room Jimbocho
The 18 best unique hotels in Tokyo

From rooftop onsen and infinity pool to Hello Kitty suites and art rooms, these special Tokyo hotels are worth staying in

Written by
Kaila Imada
Contributors
Mayumi Koyama
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
If you’re looking for a hotel that’s a little bit more interesting and unconventional, Tokyo is your city. With so many new attractions popping up every year, there’s also been an abundance of ultra-modern, one-of-a-kind places to stay. But unless you're familiar with the city, knowing where to start your search can be tedious work.

So we’ve done the leg work for you and compiled a list that caters to every taste and preference, from luxe suites with private saunas to those decked out with super cute Hello Kitty décor and even beds in rooms that double as art installations. Book a stay at one of these unique hotels and the only tough decision will be motivating yourself to actually leave the room...

Unique Hotels in Tokyo

Muji Hotel Ginza
Photo: Muji

1. Muji Hotel Ginza

  • Shopping
  • Ginza

Now you can live the entire Muji lifestyle with a stay at Tokyo’s sleek Muji Hotel in Ginza. The accommodation is located inside the massive Ginza flagship store that houses two restaurants, a bakery, a bar, two galleries and a retail space that stretches across five floors. 

The gorgeous hotel rooms are the perfect embodiment of Muji’s sleek, minimal aesthetic. There are 79 stylish rooms decked out in wall-to-wall Muji furniture, home accessories, lifestyle goods and merchandise, including its popular mattresses. The hotel is pretty inclusive, too, as it offers specific rooms that are suitable for wheelchair users. Each room also comes equipped with a tablet that you can use to control the lights, air conditioning and curtains.

Onsen Ryokan Yuen Shinjuku
Photo: Nacasa & Partners

2. Onsen Ryokan Yuen Shinjuku

  • Hotels
  • Ryokan
  • Shinjuku

If you're looking for a more modern ryokan experience, Yuen Shinjuku will fulfil all your needs. The rooms are kept simple, yet still feel stylish – think large window fronts with views over our bustling city, tatami spaces graced with bonsai, low tables and large futons. Plus, you can’t beat the location as you’re just a 15-minute walk from Shinjuku Station.

The biggest draw here has got to be the gorgeous onsen area on the 18th floor, with water directly brought from a hot spring source in Hakone. Bathe while taking in panoramic views of the city and don’t forget to also take a dip in the rotenburo open-air bath.

Read more
Hotel K5
画像提供：©K5

3. Hotel K5

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Kayabacho

Housed in a grand former bank building from the 1920s, K5 is one of Tokyo’s most distinctive boutique hotels. Stockholm-based firm Claesson Koivisto Rune directed the interior design, imbuing the hotel with a dreamy blend of Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics. The four room types range from a cosy studio to a spacious loft, complete with features like a red-lit bathroom, shelves of art books, a minibar and even a record player accompanied by a vinyl collection.

The hallways are designed to look like a continuation of the rooms – walking down them, you’ll feel more like a guest at an impeccably designed mansion than a typical inner city hotel. The accommodation is spread over floors two to four of the building, with the first floor and basement home to a selection of trendy eateries: modern Japanese-European restaurant Caveman, Switch Coffee, cocktail den Ao Bar and an outpost of Brooklyn Brewery.

Read more
ONE@Tokyo
画像提供：株式会社アゴーラ ホスピタリティーズ

4. ONE@Tokyo

  • Hotels
  • Oshiage

This hotel in Oshiage is designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma and features his signature wood panelling over the exterior of the building. If you stay for one thing, it’s got to be the rooftop, which boasts an unobstructed view of Tokyo SkyTree and continues Kuma’s wood-clad style, giving the space a natural feel.

There are 142 rooms at the hotel including two types of suites: an artist's atelier and a reader's study. The spacious lobby is also home to a cosy café and doubles as a hangout spot for guests and other folks in the area. What's more, stays are extremely reasonable, with rates starting from around ¥6,000 per night.

Read more
BnA Wall
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

5. BnA Wall

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Nihonbashi

With artsy hotels already in neighbourhoods like Koenji and Akihabara, hotel operator BnA (short for ‘Bed and Art’) has now expanded into Nihonbashi. This financial district was once considered Tokyo’s answer to Wall Street but is now going through a cool transformation.

BnA Wall is more than just a place to stay. Each of the 26 rooms is unique, designed by 23 emerging Tokyo-based artists and art directors. Some have taken a minimalist approach while others have gone OTT: there’s a room inspired by board games and another whose bed looks like an architectural installation. Some rooms even have hidden interactive gadgets and gizmos. It’s almost like staying inside an independent art gallery – just make sure you look into every nook and cranny so you don’t miss the small details.

At the lobby bar, you can admire the massive 6m-tall mural that stretches all the way down to the basement – you’ll find more art down below when there’s an exhibition.

Read more
Book and Bed Shinjuku
Photo: Book and Bed

6. Book and Bed Shinjuku

  • Hotels
  • Shinjuku

If you think B’n’B means bed and breakfast, it’s time to reassess your options. This Tokyo hotel has invented the first ‘book and bed’ mode of accommodation. If you self-identify as a bibliophile, this special place is sure to give you sweet dreams – although the owners joke that when the books are this good, you’re more likely to be up all night reading.

The endless shelves of books are all available to borrow for free throughout your stay, which (crucially for every book-loving traveller) means you can cut down on the number of books you need to bring with you in the suitcase.

Read more
Henn na Hotel Ginza
Photo: Henn na Hotel Ginza

7. Henn na Hotel Ginza

  • Hotels
  • Shintomicho

From the ubiquitous act of buying ramen through a vending machine to having a mechanical pet, the Japanese have long loved their machines. You can now even stay in the world’s first hotel chain staffed by robots – a claim recognised by Guinness World Records.

At Henn na Hotel – whose name’s first character means both ‘strange’ and ‘change’ in Japanese – you’ll be welcomed and checked in by androids. There are other robots on duty, and your room comes with the cutting-edge LG Styler, a sort of steam wardrobe that will help freshen your clothes. Can technology replace human hospitality? You be the judge.

Read more
Yuen Bettei Daita
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

8. Yuen Bettei Daita

  • Things to do
  • City Life

You wouldn’t think you’re staying in the middle of Tokyo at this dreamy city-centre ryokan. Situated on the edge of Shimokitazawa, just one stop from Shibuya by express train, Yuen Bettei Daita is a day spa, ryokan and tea house rolled into one.

The indoor and outdoor onsen baths feature alkaline water sourced from the natural springs of Ashinoko Onsen in Hakone, and you don’t even have to stay overnight to enjoy the facilities. For city folk on the go, the ryokan offers several packages for daytime guests who aren’t planning to spend the night. However, if you do choose to stay, you can enjoy rooms that come with a private garden and outdoor hinoki bathtub.

Read more
Keio Plaza Hotel Tama
Photo: Sanrio

9. Keio Plaza Hotel Tama

  • Hotels
  • Tama-Center

If you want to make the most of your trip to Sanrio Puroland, book a stay at the Keio Plaza Hotel Tama to spend a night in one of its adorable Sanrio-themed rooms. You can stay the night in a room decked out with your favourite characters including Hello Kitty, My Melody and Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala.

Everything from the walls, carpet and furniture is covered in Sanrio illustrations. You'll even receive free merchandise including a Sanrio tote bag and plush toy. During your stay, don't forget to stop by the exclusive photo spot in the second-floor lobby with a Princess Kitty design on the wall.

Read more
AET Hotel Oshiage
Photo: AET Hotel

10. AET Hotel Oshiage

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The best part about this penthouse accommodation in Oshiage is the private rooftop bath with unobstructed views of Tokyo Skytree. The penthouse is like a proper apartment and ideal for long-term stays with its full kitchen, dining area, laundry space and lounge zone.

Travelling in a large group? AET’s second room can accommodate up to eight people. Conveniently, the hotel also has a restaurant on the first floor from where you can order room service or even a barbecue feast to enjoy on the outdoor terrace.

Read more
Saunaland Asakusa
Photo: Saunaland Asakusa

11. Saunaland Asakusa

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Saunaland Asakusa is a peaceful respite from the bustling Sensoji Temple area. Better yet, all the rooms here come with their own sauna and bath.

As it's a boutique property, the hotel only has two sumptuous rooms that can accommodate either two or six guests. Each room comes with a small open-air balcony where you can cool down after a heated sauna session.

For that authentic Finnish sauna experience, the public sauna on the first floor, which is also open to non-staying guests, is powered by a firewood stove brought in directly from Finland. It also features a bath with a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius for quick cool-downs.

Read more
Bespoke Hotel Shinjuku
Booking.com

12. Bespoke Hotel Shinjuku

  • Hotels
  • Higashi-Shinjuku

Looking to stay in the heart of Tokyo? Bespoke Hotel Tokyo is the place to be. You’ll find this boutique hotel in Tokyo’s lively Kabukicho district just minutes from Shinjuku’s atmospheric Golden Gai alleyway. While the Kabukicho area has a reputation for being chaotic, it's still one of the most popular areas for visitors hoping to get a taste of Tokyo's nightlife.

From the hotel's entrance and lounge to the all-day café, each space has been inspired by Kabukicho. You'll also find art scattered around the hotel including video installations by Melbourne-raised visual artist Alexander Mitchell and graphic motifs on guest room walls. Whether you're looking for a couple's getaway or a spot to fit your entire family, Bespoke has rooms to suit all your needs. There's even a universal room with wheelchair accessibility.

Read more
Mustard Hotel Shimokitazawa
Photo: Greening Inc

13. Mustard Hotel Shimokitazawa

  • Hotels
  • Higashi-Kitazawa

You’ll find the youthful, minimalist Mustard Hotel in Tokyo’s coolest neighbourhood, Shimokitazawa. Designed by architect Shin Ohori, the property features a clean, modern aesthetic with plenty of greenery and seating areas for people to socialise.

The hotel's 60 rooms range from semi-double bunk beds to deluxe abodes with spacious outdoor balconies. All rooms come with a record player. To enjoy that, just pick up vinyl from the pop-up shop in the hotel lobby; you can rent records for free during your stay.

The first floor of the hotel features an outpost of Sidewalk Coffee Roasters, where you can enjoy freshly roasted coffee and bagels. Come evening, stop by Kurage, an onsite shochu bar offering a selection of 40 distilled liquors.

Read more
Manga Art Room Jimbocho
Photo: Dot Inc

14. Manga Art Room Jimbocho

  • Hotels
  • Jinbocho

This all-white accommodation in Jimbocho is a dream come true for manga geeks. A sister property to Tokyo’s manga capsule hotel, this newer spot features just two rooms, but they’re both decked out with manga-inspired designs.

The rooms showcase a rotating lineup of manga exhibitions from some of today’s most popular titles, including the current collaboration with Shonen Jump’s ‘Dandadan’ by Tatsuyuki Shin. They also have bookshelves filled with manga for reading. What's more, each room comes equipped with a private sauna that can fit two people.

Read more
°C Hotel
画像提供：ドシー 恵比寿

15. °C Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Ebisu

Sauna and sleep are the two main features at this design-driven hotel in Ebisu. While capsule hotels are common in Tokyo, °C has created a new, updated version featuring a clean, modern design inspired by Finnish sauna culture.

The hostel’s steam room is a standout among the city’s many sento (bathhouses). Here, you pour mint-scented water onto hot sauna rocks to create more humidity that will encourage sweating, before cooling down in one of the shower rooms, each of which is set to a different water temperature.

Read more
Toggle Hotel
Photo: Shingo Nakashima/SS

16. Toggle Hotel

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Designed by Tokyo-based Klein Dytham architecture, the stunning Toggle Hotel features two-tone colour-blocking throughout the property. On its façade, the cheery yellow was chosen to match the colour of the Chuo-Sobu Line trains, which run in front of the hotel, whereas the soft grey was picked to align with the surrounding concrete buildings.

Inside, the unique design is even more dramatic, where rooms and hallways are decorated from floor to ceiling in just two bold colours. Everything in the room is of the same bright hue, from the carpet and furniture to the soft furnishings. When contrasted against a bathroom of a different colour, this creates a cheerful, eye-catching visual impact.

In total, the hotel’s 84 rooms come in five colour combinations, ranging from pink-grey to fern green-light beige. You can choose the room size and your preferred colour combination when checking in (pending availability). This is definitely one for Instagram.

Read more
Sorano Hotel
Photo: Tachihi Hospitality Management Co., Ltd.

17. Sorano Hotel

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Yearning for a scenic outdoor pool where the views aren’t blocked by towering skyscrapers? You’ll want to check into the beautiful Sorano Hotel in Tachikawa. This stunning hotel, just a 30-minute train ride from Shinjuku, features a jaw-dropping rooftop infinity pool overlooking Showa Kinen Park. On clear days, you might even be able to spot Mt Fuji in the distance. You can do more than just swim in the pool, too. The Sorano Hotel offers poolside morning yoga and meditation classes to guests every Sunday morning.

Rooms range from standard spaces for two people to luxurious suites that can fit up to three adults and two children. Additionally, there are even dog-friendly rooms with balconies where you can enjoy a comfortable stay with your furkid.

Read more
Toy Story Hotel
©Disney/Pixar

18. Toy Story Hotel

  • Things to do
  • City Life

One of the latest additions to Tokyo Disney Resort is the Toy Story Hotel, which has brought the beloved Pixar animation to life. The expansive hotel has 595 rooms, with easy access to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. 

Try staying in a room inspired by Andy's bedroom from the very first Toy Story movie. Remember Pizza Planet which Andy frequents with his toys? The hotel's gift shop is based on the restaurant and sells exclusive merchandise. You can even hang out with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends as the hotel's outdoor courtyard feature photo ops with all your favourite characters.

Read more

