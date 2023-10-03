Hakuba has a new giant outdoor swing overlooking the scenic Japanese Alps

The new Hakuba Giant Swing is giving us another reason to visit the mountain resort before the ski season opens

From observation decks sitting above a sea of clouds to a giant slide overlooking Mt Fuji, there are a lot of wonderful ways to take in Japan’s gorgeous scenery. Since the introduction of the scenic swing at Lake Kawaguchiko, giant swings are becoming more popular. Soon, another super-sized swing will open in Hakuba, Nagano prefecture, and it looks out to the Japanese Alps from a whopping altitude of 1,100m.

The picturesque Hakuba Giant Swing, which is part of Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort, will operate from Friday October 6 until Sunday November 12.

Photo: Iwatake Resort Co., Ltd.

The massive swing will have you soaring through the air at 10 metres above ground, giving you a breathtaking view of Hakuba, including the area’s Karamatsuzawa Glacier.

To make it more enjoyable, the giant swing is also wound up for you, so you don't have to waste your energy launching yourself up high into the air. The swing costs ¥1,000 per ride and you must be over 110cm tall and under 110kg to go on it.

Photo: Photo: Kyukamura Resort

If you don't fancy staggering heights, the resort is also home to a smaller, more approachable swing known as the Yoo-Hoo Swing. This smaller swing also boasts amazing views and it costs just ¥500 per person. The Yoo-Hoo Swing is open until Sunday November 12.

For more information on the Hakuba Giant Swing, visit the website.



