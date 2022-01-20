Here are the new rules for Tokyo’s quasi-state of emergency

Dining and drinking restrictions are now back under the new Covid-19 countermeasures – starting January 21

As plans move ahead for the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has started laying out the coronavirus countermeasures that will go into effect starting Friday January 21.

As reported by The Japan Times, Tokyo restaurants and bars that have met the government’s Covid-19 safety criteria will be given a choice of operating rules:

Close at 9pm, and be able to serve alcohol until 8pm

Close at 8pm and don’t serve alcohol at all, but receive extra financial compensation for compliance

Other venues that don’t meet the metropolitan government’s safety criteria will be asked to close at 8pm and refrain from serving alcohol at any time.

When dining out, a maximum of four people can be seated at one table. Larger groups are allowed to sit together, but only if all customers can show proof of a negative PCR test from the last 72 hours, or a negative antigen test taken within the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Tokyo hit a record 8,638 new Covid-19 infections with nationwide cases logged at 41,485.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

