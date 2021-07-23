In photos: Blue Impulse aerobatic team flies over Tokyo skies to commemorate the Olympics

[title]
Hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, the Air Self-Defense Force’s Blue Impulse aerobatics team held a special demonstration to commemorate the momentous event.
Six jets were seen flying over the city on the afternoon of July 23 to skywrite the five interlocking Olympic rings in different colours.
According to the Japan Times, this isn’t the first time Blue Impulse has helped celebrate the Olympic Games in Japan. The specialist team was also brought in to mark the Opening Ceremonies of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.
More recently, the pilots were seen flying over Tokyo last May as a tribute to the healthcare professionals working overtime amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony will run from 8pm to 11.30pm JST on Friday July 23.
Looking to watch the Olympics Games online for free? Here’s how.
