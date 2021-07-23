Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Blue Impulse
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

In photos: Blue Impulse aerobatic team flies over Tokyo skies to commemorate the Olympics

Japan Self-Defense Force’s fighter jets held a special demonstration prior to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics

By
Emma Steen
Advertising

Hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, the Air Self-Defense Force’s Blue Impulse aerobatics team held a special demonstration to commemorate the momentous event. 

Six jets were seen flying over the city on the afternoon of July 23 to skywrite the five interlocking Olympic rings in different colours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masa (@masa_a_photographer)

According to the Japan Times, this isn’t the first time Blue Impulse has helped celebrate the Olympic Games in Japan. The specialist team was also brought in to mark the Opening Ceremonies of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

More recently, the pilots were seen flying over Tokyo last May as a tribute to the healthcare professionals working overtime amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony will run from 8pm to 11.30pm JST on Friday July 23.

Looking to watch the Olympics Games online for free? Here’s how

More from Time Out

Japan will implement vaccine passports from July

Japanese anime Belle receives a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka to remain open through September

teamLab Borderless now features 25 new and updated artworks

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.