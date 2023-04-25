In photos: celebrating love and fighting for equality at Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2023

Over the weekend of April 22-23 2023, Tokyo hosted its first full-scale Rainbow Pride festival since 2019. As no pre-registration is required to enter the festival grounds or stay-home protocols to curtail the assembly, the event was a resounding success with an impressive turnout of 100,000 attendees on April 22, and 130,000 attendees on April 23.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

This year, Tokyo Rainbow Pride also saw a record number of foreign embassies and organisations participating in the Pride parade, making for an international, family-friendly event that rivalled all previous festivals since the city's inaugural Rainbow Pride march in 2013.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The rallying slogan for this year’s Pride was ‘Press on until Japan changes’. Marchers joined the cause in support of the local LGTQIA+ community, as well as to protest against inequality. Although Japan has been slowly expanding its same-sex partnership system, activists are still fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights, including the right to same-sex marriage.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

This year’s Pride parade was slightly different than usual in that participants were asked to register with one of roughly 39 participating organisations and groups for the march, rather than going through the Tokyo Rainbow Pride organisers.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Each group was given a different time to join the parade, which saw a procession of roughly 10,000 supporters make its way around central Shibuya from Yoyogi Park.

Mark Horn（Photo: Kisa Toyoshima）

Mark Horn, one of the first members of the Gay Liberation Front who marched in New York's inaugural Pride parade in 1970, expressed delight in the number of people who turned up to support Tokyo Rainbow Pride this year. Horn lived in Tokyo during a time when such festivals didn't exist in Japan, and this year's turnout would have been inconceivable to him in the '80s.

Ms. Honey Pot（右）、Prism（左）（Photo: Kisa Toyoshima）

While Japan still has a long way to go on the road to LGBTQIA+ equality, it's encouraging to see that progress is being made, albeit slowly.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

This year's march may have ended, but Tokyo Rainbow Pride continues throughout the city, with a host of parties and events scheduled to take place in recognition of the queer community in the coming weeks.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Check our Tokyo Rainbow Pride guide for more Pride events happening until May, or see the event’s website for the full programme.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

Two of Tokyo’s most scenic sky-high outdoor terraces are now open

Tokyo's public transport system ranked the third best in the world

Japan Rail Pass prices to increase by more than 65 percent

The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.