Foreign nationals will be denied re-entry if they've been to any of the stipulated countries in the Indian sub-continent

Japan is extending its entry ban to seven more nations. Set to come into effect on Friday May 21, Japan will deny entry of foreign travellers coming from Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Cambodia, Saint Lucia, Mongolia and East Timor. There are now 159 countries and regions under Japan’s travel ban.



In general, Japan's foreign residents are allowed to re-enter the country provided they have a valid residency status and re-entry permit. However, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new Indian coronavirus variant into Japan, the government has temporarily barred re-entry for foreign residents if they have been to Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh or the Maldives within 14 days prior to arrival. More info here.

This entry ban does not apply to Japanese citizens and those under special circumstances. However, they will be required to quarantine at a government-designated facility for the first six days upon arrival. They will also be tested multiple times for coronavirus.

This report has been updated to better reflect the distinction between the entry ban for foreign travellers and the re-entry ban for Japan's foreign residents.

