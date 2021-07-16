Learn the skills of a ninja for just ¥2,200 at the newly opened Ninja Information Center Tokyo & Dojo

Asakusa is best known for its charming old streets and, of course, the Tokyo landmark, Sensoji Temple – but now you’ll have a new reason to visit Tokyo’s historical neighbourhood. The Japan Ninja Council (yes, it exists) has just opened the Ninja Information Centre Tokyo & Dojo, where you can get a full ninja experience with introductory courses on a range of ninja skills.

Photo: Japan Ninja Council

There are three different courses led by certified ninja Tsuyoshi Igarashi, where you’ll learn techniques including shuriken (throwing ninja stars), stealth and sensory perception.

The elementary 40-minute Ninja Experience (¥2,200) includes training on shuriken throwing, kuji kiri (ninja hand signals) plus an in-depth explanation of the key equipment used for spying and acquiring intelligence. With this course, you can rent a ninja costume for an additional ¥1,100.

There's also the 60-minute Short Nindo Experience (¥7,700). Here you’ll learn physical skills such as how to move around stealthily and how to meditate. You'll also don a ninja attire for this course.

The elaborate 90-minute Long Nindo Experience (¥9,900) is the full package. It features everything in the short course mentioned above plus kodachi sword training as well as skills in sensory perception and stealth.

Photo: Japan Ninja Council

Reservations are highly recommended. However, walk-ins are welcome for the 40-minute Ninja Experience, pending on availability. For more information, visit the website.

