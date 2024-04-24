Japanese artist Kenji Yanobe’s astronaut cats have appeared at Ginza Six

This April, Ginza Six shopping centre is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a striking new installation in its atrium. The artwork, titled 'Big Cat Bang’,' features two astronauts – a pair of cats – aboard a vessel reminiscent of Taro Okamoto's iconic 'Tower of the Sun'. Set to be displayed until summer 2025, the installation reflects the signature style of its artist, Kenji Yanobe, exploring dystopian themes with a vibrant palette while paying tribute to Okamoto's legendary piece created for Expo '70 in Osaka.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima The artist and his installation, 'Big Cat Bang'

‘Big Cat Bang’ is part of Yanobe’s 'Ship’s Cat' series, which the artist began in 2017. The series draws inspiration from maritime cats that protected sailors by hunting disease-spreading rats during the Age of Exploration.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 「BIG CAT BANG」ヤノベケンジ

The centrepiece is displayed at Ginza Six along with a 1/50 scale model of the 'Tower of the Sun' from the 1970 Osaka Expo, exhibited on the fourth floor alongside three other sculptures from the Ship’s Cat series.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima SHIP'S CAT（Flying）Figure mascot（左）とカプセルトイ AIP SHIP'S CAT Ver1.5

Additionally, the rooftop garden at Ginza Six will host an interactive art park by Brooklyn-based artist duo Wade and Leta (Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski), marking their first appearance in Japan. The Kanze Noh Theatre is also scheduled to perform a traditional 'Candle Noh' on May 3, adding to the cultural offerings during this anniversary celebration.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima SHIP'S CAT（Crew／Black）

For more information, check Ginza Six's website.

