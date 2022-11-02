LGBTQ+ couples can now apply for same-sex partnership in Tokyo

For the past several months, Tokyo was moving, albeit slowly, towards a more equal future for LGBTQ+ minorities as the government worked to pass a new ordinance for same-sex partnerships in Japan. Now, we’re finally getting somewhere.

As of November 1, the city’s same-sex couples are entitled to some of the rights that married couples have via the newly implemented Tokyo Partnership Oath System (TPOS). Same-sex couples can use the system to apply for certificates that they can use as proof of relationship to access certain benefits.

The partnership system does not equate to same-sex marriage – which is still banned in Japan – and the certificates are not legally binding, but many LGBTQ+ couples have expressed relief that Tokyo is joining cities like Osaka and Fukuoka in recognising gay partnerships.

According to Asahi Shimbun, Japan’s failure to legalise same-sex marriage caused one man to adopt his partner; he felt this was the only way to guarantee that his partner would be recognised as his primary beneficiary in the event of death.

The government is now urging public institutions to cooperate in recognising TPOS certificates to make it easier for LGBTQ+ minorities to visit their partners in hospital, apply for mortgages together, or consent to medical procedures on behalf of their partners, among other things.

On Friday October 28, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike announced that 137 couples had applied for the certificates since the government began accepting applications on October 14. And while Japan continues to be the only remaining G7 country that doesn’t recognise same-sex marriages, activists are hopeful that the growing number of same-sex partnerships will help change attitudes and convince the government to make more changes in policy.

