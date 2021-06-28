Love season 2 of The Naked Director? Here’s how to score free merch

It took almost two years for Netflix to release the long-awaited second season of The Naked Director, but most fans only needed the weekend to binge all eight episodes of the latest instalment. The raunchy dramedy is an unconventional biopic of Japanese pornographer Toru Muranishi, strung together with run-ins with the yakuza and heaps of full frontal nudity.

If you’ve already nose dived into season 2 and can’t bear the wait for Netflix to green-light a third season, you can join in on the hype through a series of virtual and augmented reality events hosted by Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project. There are special-edition merchandise up for grabs and here’s how you can win them.

Photo: Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project

If you're in Tokyo

Access a quirky AR filter by downloading the free Styly app on your smartphone and then search for The Big Naked Director AR Experience. This will conjure a giant image of Muranishi on your phone, with him sporting an astronaut helmet and wielding an 80s camcorder.

Photo: Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project

The AR feature can be used anywhere, but if you use it to snap pictures in certain places in Shibuya, you can enter a stamp rally for your chance to win a Naked Director umbrella, Naked Director potato chips and stickers, or a ‘satellite kit’ filled with mystery items.

The three snaps you need to complete the stamp rally are: a photo of the director looming over Shibuya Scramble Square, one of a Naked Director promotional poster at Shibuya Yokocho in Miyashita Park (scan a QR code to activate features on the app), and one from the photo booth outside Shibuya Modi. Once you have a complete set, go collect your prize at the exchange desk on the first floor of Shibuya Modi. These prizes are first come, first served, and while stocks last.

Photo: Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project

Not in Tokyo but living in Japan?

Simply snap a photo with the Naked Director filter from wherever you are and upload your image to Twitter with the hashtag #全裸監督AR by July 7. Make sure you’re following Shibuya 5G Entertainment, and you could be one of ten lucky winners to get a t-shirt featuring the show’s tagline, ‘Omataseitashimashita’ (‘Sorry to have kept you waiting’).

Photo: Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project

From your desktop or smartphone at home

The most dazzling prize of all is a one-of-a-kind pair of solid 18-karat gold briefs worth roughly ¥1 million. For a chance of winning what will undoubtedly be the most expensive pair of underpants you own, have a go at the flash game Ten Second Briefs Challenge, available on Google Chrome and Safari. Here, you have just ten seconds to fire as many shots as you can to obliterate the pair of briefs flying towards your spaceship. After you win the game, share your results to Twitter by July 25 to be entered in the lottery. Note that this competition is only open to those residing in Japan.

