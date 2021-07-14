These festivals and fireworks shows in Tokyo are cancelled this year

Sadly, popular summer events like Azabujuban Matsuri and Sumida Fireworks Festival won’t be happening this year

With the rainy season coming to an end, summer is officially here. However, this summer will be similar to last year’s, except for the Olympics, which will go ahead without any spectators on July 23.

While many museums and attractions in the city are now operating on reduced hours, the current state of emergency in Tokyo has put a stop to the usual summer festivities to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here we’ve compiled a list of festivals that are cancelled this year.

Festivals

Kagurazaka Street Festival (Jul)

Hibiya Oedo Matsuri (Jul)

Nakameguro Summer Festival (Jul)

Asagaya Tanabata Festival (Aug)

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival (Aug)

Hachioji Festival (Aug)

Shimokitazawa Ichibangai Awa-Odori (Aug)

Azabujuban Noryo Festival (Aug)

Sumida Kinshicho Kawachi Ondo Bon-Odori Festival (Aug)

Asakusa Samba Carnival (Sep)

Fireworks shows

Tachikawa Fireworks Festival (Jul-Aug)

Edogawa Fireworks Festival (Aug)

Okutama Noryo Firework Festival (Aug)

Ome Noryo Firework Festival (Aug)

Chofu Fireworks Festival (Sep-Oct)

Tamagawa Fireworks Festival (Oct)

Sumida Fireworks Festival (Oct)

Adachi fireworks (Nov)

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

More news

Japan will implement vaccine passports from July

Shinjuku Station is getting a ¥72.8 billion makeover to make it easier to navigate

This ramen-themed hotel in Sapporo lets you slurp and sleep in the same place

Adidas drops a new Japan collection by artist Hiroko Takahashi, with yukata, sneakers and more

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.