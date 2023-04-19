McDonald’s Japan is serving retro Japanese desserts: pudding pie and coffee jelly parfait

You can soon try traditional kissaten coffee shop desserts at the fast food chain's outlets in Tokyo and across Japan

Japan’s old-school kissaten are atmospheric coffee shops rich in nostalgia. These retro cafés have been around for decades, arriving on the scene long before the third-wave coffee joints that populate Tokyo’s coolest neighbourhoods today. McDonald’s Japan is now paying homage to these traditional Japanese cafés with the introduction of the Kissamac menu of kissaten-inspired sweets.

The Kissamac menu includes the Kissaten Coffee Jelly Parfait (¥380), the Kissaten Pudding Pie (¥160) and the Kissaten Cream Soda (¥320).

The Kissaten Coffee Jelly Parfait is the fast food chain’s first parfait. It features soft serve ice cream topped with bittersweet coffee sauce, sweet condensed milk, coffee jelly and crispy corn flakes. The Kissaten Pudding Pie, meanwhile, has a smooth custard filling that’s complemented by a caramel sauce.

Lastly, the Kissaten Cream Soda is just the standard McDonald's melon Fanta McFloat. It’s been rebranded for a limited-time and will be served in a special kissaten cup.

The Kissamac menu will be available at McDonald’s stores nationwide from Wednesday April 26 until late May.

For more information, visit the website.

