Universal Studios Japan is getting a ‘Demon Slayer’ restaurant

The pop-up Wisteria Restaurant will open alongside the two new ‘Demon Slayer’ rides at the Osaka theme park

It’s officially September, which means we’re about two weeks away from the opening of the ‘Demon Slayer’ attractions at Universal Studios Japan, but that’s not all fans have to look forward to. USJ has announced that along with the launch of the Hollywood Dream roller coaster (revamped with a ‘Demon Slayer’ theme) and the new Demon Slayer VR ride, the theme park will also be opening a ‘Demon Slayer’ restaurant.

The new features will undoubtedly delight fans of the franchise hungry for more Demon Slayer following the release of the record-breaking box office hit ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’, which was released in Japan last October.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Because the action-packed fantasy series is set in Taisho-era Japan (1912-1926), the pop-up eatery – named Wisteria Restaurant – will serve an array of old-fashioned kaiseki-style meals, with dishes that characters from the franchise are known to enjoy. This includes a platter of ohagi sticky rice dumplings (Sanemi Shinazugawa’s favourite) and the simmered dish of salmon and daikon which Giyu Tomioka loves.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Sadly, all the ‘Demon Slayer’ attractions are a limited-time feature of the park and will only be around from September 17 through February 13 2022, so superfans won’t want to put off their next visit for too long.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

If you haven’t seen the anime and want to be clued in before your next trip to USJ, you can read everything you need to know about the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie here.

