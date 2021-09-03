Japanese starchitect Kengo Kuma is best known for grand yet elegant architecture featuring his signature material, timber, as seen in the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. However, the architecture luminary now has a series of smaller works you can fit into your own home. In his first collaboration with Nara-based lifestyle brand Nakagawa Masaichi, Kuma has produced a line of functional homewares that emanate his modern design philosophy.

Photo: Nakagawa Masaichi

The limited-edition goods were released earlier this summer. You can find them at Nakagawa Masaichi stores and in the pop-up shop at Kuma’s MOMAT exhibition, but a majority of the products are also available online. This includes the geometric kumiki shelves (¥8,800), where pieces of natural wood are conjoined without adhesives or fasteners, as well as a clean and simple set of mino ware tile magnets (¥1,650).

Photo: Nakagawa Masaichi

Kuma also chose to incorporate a mesh netting used in the construction of his buildings into products like the origami tote bag (¥6,380) and the kaya-ori kitchen towels (¥1,320) – a traditional Nara craft.

Photo: Nakagawa Masaichi

And if a tote bag and a few magnets doesn’t quite scream ‘minimalism’ loudly enough, you could go all out and get one of the last few three-dimensional tapestries to add a natural touch to your wall. This is made by mulching wood chips into paper and it’s easy to fold for storage. But be prepared to shell out ¥55,500.

More from Time Out

Universal Studios Japan is getting a ‘Demon Slayer’ restaurant

These KFC recipes turn leftover fried chicken into delicious dishes including ramen

The new Mustard Hotel in Shimokitazawa offers day-use rooms from just ¥500

7-Eleven now offers meals from the Tokyo Olympic Village

What we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park opening next year

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.