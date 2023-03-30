Mikan Shimokita in Shimokitazawa is serving black food for its 1st anniversary

[title]
There have been some cool additions to Tokyo’s hip neighbourhood Shimokitazawa over the last few years, including Bonus Track and Reload Shimokitazawa. One of the area’s newest shopping and dining complexes is Mikan Shimokita, which opened in March 2022. To mark its first anniversary, this hang out spot under the Keio line train tracks is serving up a selection of black dishes.
Twelve restaurants at Mikan Shimokita are taking part in the Ohanami Black event from March 30 to April 9. Black is the brand’s concept colour and also highlights the ‘unfinished’ theme of the complex, which takes its name from the Japanese word mikansei, meaning ‘incomplete’.
Adventurous eaters can try a tandoori chicken and veggie black banh mi from Vietnamese restaurant Chopsticks, or a squid ink risotto topped with shiokara (salty fish innards) from Bistro Haruta.
At Rakkan, you can slurp dandan noodles made with black sesame and soy milk.
A good sharing option is chumoppa, a bite-size Korean-style rice ball with seaweed and other toppings at Hanuri.
Or you can opt for khao man gai chicken rice drizzled with black soy sauce from Thai Yatai 999.
There’s even dessert in the form of a black house-made cheesecake from The Torifters.
Drinks haven't been forgotten about, either, with an Oreo milkshake at Island Burgers.
You'll also find black decor at the complex during the event, including an artificial black sakura tree near the entrance. Visit the Mikan Shimokita website for more information.
More from Time Out Tokyo
This Omotesando café is serving Pikachu afternoon tea for a limited time
Sunshine 60 Observatory in Ikebukuro is reopening as an indoor park in April
Starbucks releases a Japan-only Snoopy collection with clothing, drinkware and plushies
Ashikaga Flower Park’s famous wisteria are blooming early this year
McDonald’s Japan is offering a strawberry daifuku pie for a limited time
Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.