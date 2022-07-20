Osaka Expo’s shape-shifting mascot has a name now

Remember that erm… friendly looking fellow that is now the official Expo 2025 mascot? Well, it’s got a name now. Everyone, meet Myaku-Myaku.

While the shapeshifting water-type mascot was unveiled a few months ago, organisers took some time picking a name for the new face of Expo 2025. Just as we hit the 1,000 day countdown to the Osaka World Expo, it was revealed on July 20 that the curious character has been given the nickname Myaku-Myaku.

Like the design for the mascot itself, the name for the mascot was selected through an open call where the public was encouraged to submit their suggestions. According to Asahi Shimbun, ‘Myaku-Myaku’ was chosen out of 33,197 names submitted from across the country.

The name is a cute and catchy one, but there’s a deeper meaning behind it as well. ‘Myaku-Myaku’ means something being passed down from generation to generation, so it’s a fitting name for a historic event like the World Expo.

